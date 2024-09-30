iifl-logo-icon 1
AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Reg 30 AGM will be held on 30.09.2024. Pursuant to Reg 42 Book will remain closed from 24.09.2024 to 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024) We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on 26.08.2024 at registered office of the Company. The meeting started at 1.30 P.M. and concluded at 2.45 P.M Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III Part A Para A (7), it is to intimate that, Kanchan Maheswari, a practicing Company Secretary having C. P. No: 20877 is appointed as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 and Gourav Saraf has been appointed as the scrutinizer of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on September 30,2024 at the Registered office of the Company to scrutinize the voting at the Annual General Meeting and the remote e-voting process by the Board of Director at its meeting held on 26th August, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.08.2024) Pursuant to Reg 30 please find attached Minutes if the AGM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Please find enclosed Voting Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)

