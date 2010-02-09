Sulzer India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.45
3.45
3.45
3.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
488.43
435.52
376.17
332.46
Net Worth
491.88
438.97
379.62
335.91
Minority Interest
Debt
46.25
0
0
27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.38
1.76
2.98
2.62
Total Liabilities
541.51
440.73
382.6
365.53
Fixed Assets
79.77
69.89
66.27
69.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.01
6.51
6.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.99
13.84
12.26
13.54
Networking Capital
136.43
179.48
146.87
177.96
Inventories
238.09
246
213.67
268.39
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
73.38
98.77
53.15
74.03
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
197.11
182.58
203.92
113.9
Sundry Creditors
-103.63
-122.1
-137.21
-108.8
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-268.52
-225.77
-186.66
-169.56
Cash
306.22
177.51
150.69
98.18
Total Assets
541.51
440.73
382.6
365.53
No Record Found
