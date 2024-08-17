Sulzer India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2006
|Dec-2005
|Dec-2004
|Dec-2003
Gross Sales
160.16
86.12
61.47
66.77
61.2
Excise Duty
4.5
4.96
5.28
4.92
4.48
Net Sales
155.66
81.16
56.18
61.84
56.72
Other Operating Income
15.02
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.41
6.44
29.5
4.63
4.07
Total Income
173.11
87.61
85.68
66.48
60.79
Total Expenditure
119.48
71.52
54.91
54.4
48.75
PBIDT
53.63
16.07
30.76
12.06
12.02
Interest
1.19
0.93
0.75
0.81
0.51
PBDT
52.43
15.14
30.01
11.26
11.51
Depreciation
5.92
4.05
1.82
2.28
2.38
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
16.45
8.47
7.15
3.5
5.26
Deferred Tax
0
-0.62
-0.86
-0.28
-0.1
Reported Profit After Tax
30.05
3.03
21.77
5.76
3.97
Minority Interest After NP
0.1
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
29.95
3.03
21.77
5.76
3.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
17.36
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
29.95
3.03
4.4
5.76
3.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
86.83
8.81
63.09
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
350
0
0
Equity
3.45
3.45
3.45
0
0
Public Shareholding (Number)
6,88,908
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
19.96
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
27,61,092
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
80.02
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
34.45
19.81
54.75
19.51
21.2
PBDTM(%)
33.68
18.65
53.41
18.2
20.29
PATM(%)
19.31
3.74
38.75
9.31
6.99
