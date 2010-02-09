Sulzer India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
29.28
20.12
-7.35
Depreciation
-7.89
-7.39
-8.05
Tax paid
-7.47
-6.87
-1.7
Working capital
6.56
7.08
Other operating items
Operating
20.48
12.94
Capital expenditure
2.64
6.81
Free cash flow
23.12
19.76
Equity raised
178.76
152.25
Investing
0
7.64
Financing
76.31
86.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
278.19
266.02
