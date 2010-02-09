iifl-logo-icon 1
Sulzer India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

281.43

307.1

186.51

yoy growth (%)

-8.35

64.65

Raw materials

-132.79

-175.43

-85.48

As % of sales

47.18

57.12

45.83

Employee costs

-31.73

-26.54

-24.77

As % of sales

11.27

8.64

13.28

Other costs

-81.69

-74.15

-78.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.02

24.14

42.24

Operating profit

35.22

30.98

-2.53

OPM

12.51

10.08

-1.36

Depreciation

-7.89

-7.39

-8.05

Interest expense

-4.28

-4.34

-2.52

Other income

6.23

0.87

5.76

Profit before tax

29.28

20.12

-7.35

Taxes

-7.47

-6.87

-1.7

Tax rate

-25.51

-34.14

23.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

21.81

13.25

-9.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

21.81

13.25

-9.06

yoy growth (%)

64.6

-246.21

NPM

7.74

4.31

-4.85

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

