|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
281.43
307.1
186.51
yoy growth (%)
-8.35
64.65
Raw materials
-132.79
-175.43
-85.48
As % of sales
47.18
57.12
45.83
Employee costs
-31.73
-26.54
-24.77
As % of sales
11.27
8.64
13.28
Other costs
-81.69
-74.15
-78.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.02
24.14
42.24
Operating profit
35.22
30.98
-2.53
OPM
12.51
10.08
-1.36
Depreciation
-7.89
-7.39
-8.05
Interest expense
-4.28
-4.34
-2.52
Other income
6.23
0.87
5.76
Profit before tax
29.28
20.12
-7.35
Taxes
-7.47
-6.87
-1.7
Tax rate
-25.51
-34.14
23.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
21.81
13.25
-9.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
21.81
13.25
-9.06
yoy growth (%)
64.6
-246.21
NPM
7.74
4.31
-4.85
