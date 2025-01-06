Sumeru Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0.03
0.03
0.05
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.07
-0.08
Tax paid
0
-0.02
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.07
0
-0.23
0.19
Other operating items
Operating
0.01
-0.06
-0.26
0.15
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
0
0.01
Free cash flow
0.02
-0.06
-0.26
0.16
Equity raised
6.24
6.23
6.12
5.99
Investing
-0.08
0
0.16
-0.07
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.17
6.17
6.01
6.08
