iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sumeru Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.5
(4.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:04:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sumeru Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.05

0

0

2.63

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-64.24

Raw materials

0

0

0

-2.49

As % of sales

0

0

0

94.4

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.09

-0.11

-0.11

As % of sales

163.81

0

0

4.25

Other costs

-0.11

-0.12

-0.17

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

217.45

0

0

7.65

Operating profit

-0.15

-0.22

-0.28

-0.16

OPM

-281.27

0

0

-6.31

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.07

-0.08

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.23

0.31

0.39

0.3

Profit before tax

0

0.03

0.03

0.05

Taxes

0

-0.02

0

-0.01

Tax rate

0

-74.42

8.83

-19.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.03

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0.03

0.04

yoy growth (%)

12.82

-79.32

-12.39

-10.2

NPM

16

0

0

1.63

Sumeru Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sumeru Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.