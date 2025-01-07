Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.05
0
0
2.63
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-64.24
Raw materials
0
0
0
-2.49
As % of sales
0
0
0
94.4
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.09
-0.11
-0.11
As % of sales
163.81
0
0
4.25
Other costs
-0.11
-0.12
-0.17
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
217.45
0
0
7.65
Operating profit
-0.15
-0.22
-0.28
-0.16
OPM
-281.27
0
0
-6.31
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.07
-0.08
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.23
0.31
0.39
0.3
Profit before tax
0
0.03
0.03
0.05
Taxes
0
-0.02
0
-0.01
Tax rate
0
-74.42
8.83
-19.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.03
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0.03
0.04
yoy growth (%)
12.82
-79.32
-12.39
-10.2
NPM
16
0
0
1.63
