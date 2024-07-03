SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹2.4
Prev. Close₹2.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.22
Day's High₹2.45
Day's Low₹2.36
52 Week's High₹3.07
52 Week's Low₹1.56
Book Value₹1.44
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.2
7.2
7.2
7.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.15
3.14
3.13
3.12
Net Worth
10.35
10.34
10.33
10.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.05
0
0
2.63
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-64.24
Raw materials
0
0
0
-2.49
As % of sales
0
0
0
94.4
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.09
-0.11
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0.03
0.03
0.05
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.07
-0.08
Tax paid
0
-0.02
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.07
0
-0.23
0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-64.24
Op profit growth
-29.77
-23.07
71.99
-18.91
EBIT growth
-71.14
-11.99
-35.23
-19.38
Net profit growth
12.82
-79.32
-12.39
-10.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vipul H Raja
Company Secretary
Nidhi Kartik Shah
Non Executive Director
Sonal V Raja
Independent Director
Bhavin D Mashruwala
Independent Director
Ambalal C Patel
Independent Director
Dipali Shivkumar Patel
Independent Director
Ansh Mashruwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sumeru Industries Ltd
Summary
Sumeru Industries Ltd. (Formerly known as Sumeru Leasing & Finance Ltd) was incorporated in 1994. The Companys principal activity is providing management services apart from trading in products. The Company is establishing the Salt Pan Project in the Kutch District of Gujarat. However, owing to local condition and environment, it has decided to halt this project. In 2004-05, the name of the Company got changed from Sumeru Leasing and Finance Limited to Sumeru Industries Limited effective on July 25, 2005.
Read More
The Sumeru Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sumeru Industries Ltd is ₹16.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sumeru Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sumeru Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sumeru Industries Ltd is ₹1.56 and ₹3.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sumeru Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.23%, 3 Years at -10.43%, 1 Year at 45.06%, 6 Month at 21.13%, 3 Month at 4.91% and 1 Month at -2.08%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.