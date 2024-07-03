iifl-logo-icon 1
Sumeru Industries Ltd Share Price

2.36
(0.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:05:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.4
  • Day's High2.45
  • 52 Wk High3.07
  • Prev. Close2.35
  • Day's Low2.36
  • 52 Wk Low 1.56
  • Turnover (lac)0.22
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.44
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.99
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sumeru Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sumeru Industries Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jun, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sumeru Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sumeru Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.64%

Non-Promoter- 44.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sumeru Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.2

7.2

7.2

7.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.15

3.14

3.13

3.12

Net Worth

10.35

10.34

10.33

10.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.05

0

0

2.63

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-64.24

Raw materials

0

0

0

-2.49

As % of sales

0

0

0

94.4

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.09

-0.11

-0.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0.03

0.03

0.05

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.07

-0.08

Tax paid

0

-0.02

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.07

0

-0.23

0.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-64.24

Op profit growth

-29.77

-23.07

71.99

-18.91

EBIT growth

-71.14

-11.99

-35.23

-19.38

Net profit growth

12.82

-79.32

-12.39

-10.2

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sumeru Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sumeru Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vipul H Raja

Company Secretary

Nidhi Kartik Shah

Non Executive Director

Sonal V Raja

Independent Director

Bhavin D Mashruwala

Independent Director

Ambalal C Patel

Independent Director

Dipali Shivkumar Patel

Independent Director

Ansh Mashruwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sumeru Industries Ltd

Summary

Sumeru Industries Ltd. (Formerly known as Sumeru Leasing & Finance Ltd) was incorporated in 1994. The Companys principal activity is providing management services apart from trading in products. The Company is establishing the Salt Pan Project in the Kutch District of Gujarat. However, owing to local condition and environment, it has decided to halt this project. In 2004-05, the name of the Company got changed from Sumeru Leasing and Finance Limited to Sumeru Industries Limited effective on July 25, 2005.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sumeru Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sumeru Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sumeru Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sumeru Industries Ltd is ₹16.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sumeru Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sumeru Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sumeru Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sumeru Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sumeru Industries Ltd is ₹1.56 and ₹3.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sumeru Industries Ltd?

Sumeru Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.23%, 3 Years at -10.43%, 1 Year at 45.06%, 6 Month at 21.13%, 3 Month at 4.91% and 1 Month at -2.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sumeru Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sumeru Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.35 %

