Sumeru Industries Ltd Board Meeting

2.43
(4.74%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Sumeru Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
SUMERU INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited financial result for quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with cash flow statements and Auditors Review report Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
SUMERU INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. at the board meeting held today, the board of directors of the Company has discussed and approved the unaudited financial result of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 alongwith Auditors Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
SUMERU INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the resignation of Mr. Bhavin D. Mashruwala (DIN-00055910) Independent Director of the Company due to completion of his second term of five years as Independent Director and to consider appointment of new Additional Director in place of Retiring Director. Intimation regarding appointment of Independent Director (Non Executive) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jun 202416 Jun 2024
SUMERU INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve appointment of Additional director in place of retired director 1. Considered and approved the appointment of Mrs. Dipali Patel (DIN: 0008987939) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive -Independent Director of the Company for the term of five years w.e.f. 20th June, 2024. 2. Approved re-constitution of Board committees (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)
Board Meeting15 Jun 202413 Jun 2024
SUMERU INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve resignation of Mr. A. C. Patel Independent Director due to completion of his second term of five years Board members have taken note of Resignation tendered by Mr. A. C. Patel, Independent Director on account of completion of his second term of five years as Independent Director
Board Meeting3 Jun 20243 Jun 2024
the board of directors of the Company has discussed and approved the following- 1. The 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 25th July, 2024. 2. Approval of draft Notice for calling of 31st Annual General Meeting along with draft of Directors Report for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.
Board Meeting29 Apr 202420 Apr 2024
SUMERU INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. board meeting held today, the board of directors of the Company has transacted following businesses- i. Approval of Ind AS complied Audited Financial statements along with Independent Auditors Report with unmodified opinion for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024; ii. Appointment of M/S Kamlesh M. Shah, Practicing Company Secretaries (ACS No-8356 & COP No.-2072) as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024- 2025; iii. Appointment of M/s Shailesh Patel & Co., Chartered Accountants, (FRN- 115359W) as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024- 2025; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Outcome of Meeting of Independent Directors
Board Meeting31 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
SUMERU INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 We wish to inform you that at the board meeting held today, the board of directors of the Company approved the Unaudited Financial Result (standalone) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 and Limited Review Report of M/s Nitin K. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditor of the Company thereon. Quarterly unaudited financial result for 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

Sumeru Industrie: Related News

No Record Found

