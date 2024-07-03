Sumeru Industries Ltd. (Formerly known as Sumeru Leasing & Finance Ltd) was incorporated in 1994. The Companys principal activity is providing management services apart from trading in products. The Company is establishing the Salt Pan Project in the Kutch District of Gujarat. However, owing to local condition and environment, it has decided to halt this project. In 2004-05, the name of the Company got changed from Sumeru Leasing and Finance Limited to Sumeru Industries Limited effective on July 25, 2005.
