Suncity Synthetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.38
-4
0.05
0.05
Depreciation
-1.54
-1.8
-2
-1.96
Tax paid
0.16
-0.12
-0.06
0.07
Working capital
-4.66
-2.89
1.14
1.23
Other operating items
Operating
-11.43
-8.82
-0.86
-0.6
Capital expenditure
-4.27
0.34
0.39
0.4
Free cash flow
-15.7
-8.47
-0.47
-0.2
Equity raised
-2.54
5.68
5.75
5.49
Investing
0
0
0
-0.07
Financing
21.09
25.06
21.52
5.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.84
22.27
26.79
10.79
