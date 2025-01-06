iifl-logo-icon 1
Suncity Synthetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

22.49
(-0.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.38

-4

0.05

0.05

Depreciation

-1.54

-1.8

-2

-1.96

Tax paid

0.16

-0.12

-0.06

0.07

Working capital

-4.66

-2.89

1.14

1.23

Other operating items

Operating

-11.43

-8.82

-0.86

-0.6

Capital expenditure

-4.27

0.34

0.39

0.4

Free cash flow

-15.7

-8.47

-0.47

-0.2

Equity raised

-2.54

5.68

5.75

5.49

Investing

0

0

0

-0.07

Financing

21.09

25.06

21.52

5.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.84

22.27

26.79

10.79

