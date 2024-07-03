Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹23.62
Prev. Close₹22.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.4
Day's High₹23.62
Day's Low₹22.49
52 Week's High₹48.86
52 Week's Low₹7.22
Book Value₹-0.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.95
4.95
4.95
4.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.86
-4.99
-4.87
-5.15
Net Worth
0.08
-0.04
0.08
-0.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.67
14.85
37.51
37.72
yoy growth (%)
-68.52
-60.38
-0.56
13.38
Raw materials
-6.6
-10.27
-23.97
-24.22
As % of sales
141.11
69.15
63.91
64.2
Employee costs
-0.22
-1.46
-2.39
-2.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.38
-4
0.05
0.05
Depreciation
-1.54
-1.8
-2
-1.96
Tax paid
0.16
-0.12
-0.06
0.07
Working capital
-4.66
-2.89
1.14
1.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-68.52
-60.38
-0.56
13.38
Op profit growth
169.27
-132.31
-5.23
84.63
EBIT growth
56.83
-280.75
-8.09
2,448.98
Net profit growth
-5.77
12,800.42
-124.29
-111.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Suresh Dhanraj Kawar
Independent Director
Rachana Akshaya Kataria
Whole-time Director
Pooanam Jain
Independent Director
Deepak Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mridula Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Suncity Synthetics Ltd
Summary
Suncity Synthetics Ltd was incorporated in the year 1988. The Company is engaged in business of Polyester staple fiber and nylon granules manufacture. The Company is ISO 9001:2000 certified company and also ISO 14001, given for quality management system & for environment protection.
The Suncity Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suncity Synthetics Ltd is ₹11.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suncity Synthetics Ltd is 0 and -46.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suncity Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suncity Synthetics Ltd is ₹7.22 and ₹48.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suncity Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.48%, 3 Years at 29.75%, 1 Year at 133.64%, 6 Month at -30.68%, 3 Month at -13.83% and 1 Month at 10.35%.
