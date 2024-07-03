iifl-logo-icon 1
Suncity Synthetics Ltd Share Price

22.49
(-0.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.62
  • Day's High23.62
  • 52 Wk High48.86
  • Prev. Close22.5
  • Day's Low22.49
  • 52 Wk Low 7.22
  • Turnover (lac)0.4
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.12
  • Div. Yield0
Suncity Synthetics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

23.62

Prev. Close

22.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.4

Day's High

23.62

Day's Low

22.49

52 Week's High

48.86

52 Week's Low

7.22

Book Value

-0.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Suncity Synthetics Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

Suncity Synthetics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Suncity Synthetics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.46%

Non-Promoter- 6.27%

Institutions: 6.27%

Non-Institutions: 48.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suncity Synthetics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.95

4.95

4.95

4.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.86

-4.99

-4.87

-5.15

Net Worth

0.08

-0.04

0.08

-0.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.67

14.85

37.51

37.72

yoy growth (%)

-68.52

-60.38

-0.56

13.38

Raw materials

-6.6

-10.27

-23.97

-24.22

As % of sales

141.11

69.15

63.91

64.2

Employee costs

-0.22

-1.46

-2.39

-2.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.38

-4

0.05

0.05

Depreciation

-1.54

-1.8

-2

-1.96

Tax paid

0.16

-0.12

-0.06

0.07

Working capital

-4.66

-2.89

1.14

1.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-68.52

-60.38

-0.56

13.38

Op profit growth

169.27

-132.31

-5.23

84.63

EBIT growth

56.83

-280.75

-8.09

2,448.98

Net profit growth

-5.77

12,800.42

-124.29

-111.13

Suncity Synthetics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suncity Synthetics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Suresh Dhanraj Kawar

Independent Director

Rachana Akshaya Kataria

Whole-time Director

Pooanam Jain

Independent Director

Deepak Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mridula Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suncity Synthetics Ltd

Summary

Suncity Synthetics Ltd was incorporated in the year 1988. The Company is engaged in business of Polyester staple fiber and nylon granules manufacture. The Company is ISO 9001:2000 certified company and also ISO 14001, given for quality management system & for environment protection.
Company FAQs

What is the Suncity Synthetics Ltd share price today?

The Suncity Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suncity Synthetics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suncity Synthetics Ltd is ₹11.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suncity Synthetics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suncity Synthetics Ltd is 0 and -46.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suncity Synthetics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suncity Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suncity Synthetics Ltd is ₹7.22 and ₹48.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suncity Synthetics Ltd?

Suncity Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.48%, 3 Years at 29.75%, 1 Year at 133.64%, 6 Month at -30.68%, 3 Month at -13.83% and 1 Month at 10.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suncity Synthetics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suncity Synthetics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.46 %
Institutions - 6.27 %
Public - 48.27 %

