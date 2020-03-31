Suncity Synthetics Ltd Management Discussions

(a) Industry structure and developments:

Company is engaged in business of Polyester staple fiber and nylon granules manufacture.

(b) Opportunities and Threats:

The industry provides ample opportunities in domestic and as well as export market however the uncertainty of raw material prices and government policies are detrimental to growth and profitability.

(c) Segment-wise or product-wise performance:

Company operates in single segment and segment wise reporting is not applicable and further performance is expected to improve.

(d) Outlook:

The Company shall continue to explore its policy of expansion based on availability of resources and opportunity.

(e) Risks and concerns:

Company does not foresee any such risk in near future, which will hamper the activities.

(f) Internal control systems and their adequacy:

The company has adequate internal control systems and is in process of further strengthening the existing internal control systems. The financial statements are reviewed periodically by the management. The company has set up an internal Audit trail whereby deviations, if any, can be brought to the notice of the management quickly and remedial actions are initiated immediately.

(g) Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

Particulars As on 31/03/2020 As on 31/03/2019 Turnover and other income 148853758.00 460527037.00 Gross profit/Loss (-) before Financial Charges & depreciation (10971937.00) 32762475.00 Financial Costs 10981828.00 12338112.00 Profit/Loss(-) before depreciation (21953765.00) 20424363.00 Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 18096013.00 18834383.00 Profit /Loss(-) After Tax for the year (41162172.00) 523639.00

(h) Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed:

The management is keenly interested this field. All the efforts are made to rationalize its manpower and make effective use of the same.

Disclosure of Accounting Treatment:

Financial statements have been prepared in accordance with applicable Accounting Standards, hence Para B (2) of Schedule V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the company.

C. Corporate Governance Report:

Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the provision of Para C of Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) relating to Corporate Governance Report is not applicable to the company.

D. Declaration signed by the chief executive officer stating that the members of board of directors and senior management personnel have affirmed compliance with the code of conduct of board of directors and senior management:

Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the provision of Para D of Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) relating to Declaration by CEO is not applicable to the company.

E. Compliance certificate from either the auditors or practicing company secretaries regarding compliance of conditions of corporate governance shall be annexed with the directors report:

Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the provision of Para E of Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) relating to Compliance Certificate is not applicable to the company.

F. Disclosures with respect to demat suspense account/unclaimed suspense account:

Not Applicable