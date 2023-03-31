To

The Members,

Suncity Synthetics Limited

Your directors present Annual report on the business and operations of the company to gather with Audited Statement of Accounts of the company for the year ending 31st March 2024.

The particulars pursuant to sub section 3 of section 134 of the companies act, 2013 are given below.

a) The web address, if any, where annual return referred to in sub-section (3) of section 92 has been placed:

The Annual Return of the company as on 31st March, 2024 is available on the Companys website on www.suncitysyntheticsltd.in

b) Number of meetings of the Board:

During the year 2023-24, 6 meetings of Board of Directors were held during the year.

SR.NO. DATE OF BOARD MEETING 1 30-05-2023 2 05-08-2023 3 14-08-2023 4 29-08-2023 5 10-11-2023 6 14-02-2024

c) Directors Responsibility Statements:

The directors state that:

i) In the preparation of annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March and of the profit/loss of the company for that period;

iii) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) The director had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v) The director had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi) The director had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ca) Details of frauds reported by auditors under sub-section (12) of section 143 other than those

which are reportable to the central government.

Auditor has not reported any fraud under sub-section (12) of section 143 of The Companies Act,

2013.

cb) CHANGE OF MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY:

The Management of the company recently changed by way of Regulation 3 & 4 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. The Merchant Banker has filed their report about the Completion of the Open Offer process under regulation 3(1) and 4 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 on 13th August, 2024.

Now the Management control of the company will be vested upon the Promoter Mrs. Sumita Mishra. She will be exploring all the steps to restructure the Capital and necessary infusion of funds in due course. The Open Offer was made by the Acquirer Mrs. Sumita Mishra to the public shareholders of the Company, in compliance with Regulations 3(1) and 4 of SEBI (SAST) Regulations for substantial acquisition of equity shares/ voting rights, accompanied with a change in management control of the Target Company was completed on 13-08-2024.

d) A Statement on Declaration given by Independent Directors under sub-section (6) of section 149.

The independent Directors have submitted declaration pursuant to Section 149(7) confirming that he meets the criteria of independence pursuant to section 149(6). The statement has been noted by Board of Directors.

e) If Company covered under sub-section (1) of section 178, companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of director and other matter provided under sub-section (3) of section 178.

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of director and key managerial personal and their remuneration. The policy is disclosed at "Annexure A" in pursuance of provision to section 178(3) of the companies Act 2013.

The Company does not pay any remuneration to the Non-Executive/Independent Directors of the company other than sitting fees for attending the meeting of the Board/Committee. Remuneration to the Whole Time Director/Managing Director is governed by the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) Explanations or comments by the board on every qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by the auditor in his report / by the company secretary in practice in his secretarial audit report.

The statutory auditors have not made any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimer in the report and no explanation or comments by the board is required.

The Secretarial Audit Report pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 in prescribed Form MR-3 is attached to as "Annexure B" to this Report. The Company has taken note of Qualification, Reservation etc in the Said report and shall make arrangement for necessary compliance in future.

g) Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments under section 186 of Companies act, 2013

Company has not during the year under review (a) given any loan to any person or other body corporate (b) Given any guarantee or provide security in connection with a loan to any other body corporate or person; and (c) Acquired by way of subscription, purchase or otherwise, the securities

of any other body corporate, Exceeding sixty per cent of its paid-up share capital, free reserves and securities premium account or one hundred per cent of its free reserves and securities premium account, whichever is more and hence the particulars are not required to be included in this report.

h) Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 in the prescribed form (Form AOC-2)

Company has not entered into transactions referred to in section 188(1) of The Companies Act, 2013 with any related party and as such no particulars in form AOC-2 are required to be attached to this report.

i) The state of Companys affairs

There is no Material change in the state of affairs of the company particularly nature of business being carried out.

The Revenue from operations of the company in the year 2022-23 was Rs. 4,63,39,962/- and in the year 2023-24 the Revenue is Rs. 2,00,10,071/-. In the year 2022-23 the company had a Loss of Rs. 12,22,297/- whereas in the year 2023-24 Company has a Profit of Rs. 12,85,636/-.

The Company has not issued any share capital or Debentures during the year. There is no change in the status of the company or the accounting year.

j) The amount, if any, which it proposes to carry to any reserves

The Directors do not proposes to carry any amount to reserves.

k) The amount, if any, which it recommends should be paid by way of dividend

The Directors do not recommend any amount to be paid by way of dividend.

l) Material Changes and commitments, if any, Affecting the Financial Position of the Company which have occurred between the Ends of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

There are no material changes and/or commitments affecting financial position of the Company occurred after end of financial year till date of this report.

m) The Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo in such manner as may be prescribed.

Information and details pursuant to Rule 8(3) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 with respect to above is given below.

(A) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY-

i) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: NIL

ii) The steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: NIL

iii) The capital investment on energy conservation equipments: NIL

(B) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION-

i) The efforts made towards technology absorption: Not Applicable

ii) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: Not Applicable

iii) In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)-

a. The details of technology imported : Not Applicable

b. The year of import: Not Applicable

c. Whether the technology been fully absorbed: Not Applicable

d. If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof: Not Applicable and

iv)The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: NIL

(C) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO-

Foreign Exchange earned (actual inflows during the year): NIL Foreign Exchange outgo (actual outflows): NIL

n) A statement including development and implementation of a Risk Management Policy for the company including identification therein of elements of risk, if any, which in the opinion of the board may threaten the existence of the company;

The Directors do not foresee any risk that may threaten the existence of the company in normal course. The Directors proposes to develop and implement specific Risk Management Policy on identification of any risk.

o) The details about the policy developed and implemented by the company on corporate social responsibility initiatives taken during the year;

Since the net worth of the company is below Five Hundred crores, Turnover of the company is below one thousand crores, Net Profit of the company is below five crores. The provision of Section 135 of The Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company and hence the company is not required undertake any corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

p) In case of a listed company and every other public company having such paid-up share capital as may be prescribed, a statement indicating the manner in which formal annual evaluation has been made by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors:

Pursuant to provision of the Companies Act, 2013 the board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance as well as the evaluation of the Audit Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

The chairman of Board of directors and the chairman of Nomination & remuneration Committee met all the directors individually to get an overview of the functioning of the board and its constituents inter alia on the following board criteria i.e. attendance and level of participation, independence of judgment exercised by independent directors, interpersonal relationship etc.

Based on the valuable inputs received, the directors are encouraged for effective role in companys management.

q) Such other matters as may be prescribed.

(Pursuant to Rule 8(5) of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014)

i) The Financial summary or highlights

The summary of financial Results (standalone) for the year under review is as under:-

Particulars As on 31/03/2024 As on 31/03/2023 Turnover and other income 21631777 50126985 Financial Costs 2188149 2694755 Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 2174744 3290609 Profit Before Exceptional and Tax (2323760) (554211) Profit /Loss(-) After Tax for the year 1285636 1222297

ii) The Change in the nature of business, if any:

There is no Material change in nature of business of the company.

iii) The Details of Directors or key managerial personnel who were appointed or have resigned during the year:

Details of changes in Key Managerial personnel during the year are as under:-

*The Board re-constituted its Board on 31st August 2024.

Name Designation Appointment/Cessation/Change in Designation Date Ramesh Chandra Mishra Director Appointment (Additional Director) 31/08/2024 Nitin Arvind Oza Director Appointment (Additional Director) 31/08/2024 Sumita Mishra Director Appointment (Additional Director - Managing Director) 31/08/2024 Sanghamitra Sarangi Director Appointment (Additional Director) 31/08/2024 Vidhi Rakhecha Company Secretary Appointment 31/08/2024 Poonam Jain Whole-Time Director Cessation 31/08/2024 Rachana Akshay Katariya Director Cessation 31/08/2024 Dungar Ram Mali Director Cessation 31/08/2024 Deepak Sharma Director Cessation 31/08/2024 Mridula Agarwal Company Secretary Cessation 30/08/2024

Sr. No. Name Designation Appointment Date NIL

(iiia) A statement regarding opinion of the Board with regard to integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency) of the independent directors appointed during the year:

No Independent director was appointed in the company during the year.

iv) The names of companies which have become or ceased to be its Subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year;

No company has become or ceases to be subsidiary, joint venture or associate company.

v) The details relating to deposits, covered under Chapter V of the Act,-

(a) Accepted during the year: NIL

(b) Remained unpaid or unclaimed as at the end of the year: NIL

(c) Whether there has been any default in repayment of deposits or payment of interest thereon during the year and if so, number of such cases and the total amount involved-

(i) At the beginning of the year: Not Applicable

(ii) Maximum during the year: Not Applicable

(iii) At the end of the year: Not Applicable

vi) The details of deposits which are not in compliance with the requirements of Chapter V of the Act: NIL

vii) The details of significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future: NIL

viii) The details in respect of adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements:

The company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Periodic audits are undertaken on continuous basis covering all major operation. During the year no Reportable Material weakness in the operation was observed.

ix) A disclosure, as to whether maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is required by the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are made and maintained. Company is not required to maintain the cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

x) A statement that the company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The Company has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and Redressal of Sexual harassment at workplace and has duly constituted an Internal Complaints Committee in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Disclosures under Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

Sr. No. Requirement under Rule 5(1) Details (i) The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the financial year. Smt Poonam Jain and Shri Suresh Dhanraj Kawarjain to Employees 41.17%:58.83% (ii) The percentage increase in remuneration of each director, chief financial officer, Chief Executive officer, Company Secretary or manager in the financial year. There is No increase in remuneration (iii) The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year No increase (iv) Number of permanent employees on the rolls of the company as on 31st March, 2024. 5 (v) Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of the employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration. There is no increase in Managerial Remuneration and hence details Not Applicable. (vi) Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the company. The company affirms remuneration is a per the remuneration policy of the company.

No Employee of the company has been paid Remuneration in excess of limits laid down in rule 5(2) of the companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and hence statement showing details thereof is not applicable.

Audit Committee:

An Audit Committee is in existence in accordance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Audit committee comprises of 3 directors namely Shri Deepak Sharma, Smt. Rachana Jain and Mr. Suresh Kawar Jain. Shri Deepak Sharma is the Chairman of the Audit Committee. During the year there was no instance where the board had not accepted the Recommendation of Audit Committee.

Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy:

Pursuant to section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Power) Rules, 2014, the Board of Director has adopted vigil mechanism in the form of Whistle Blower Policy through which, its Directors, Employees and Stakeholders can report their genuine concerns about unethical behaviors, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy.

It is the Companys Policy to ensure that no employee is victimised or harassed for bringing such incidents to the attention of the Company. The practice of the Whistleblower Policy is overseen by the Audit Committee of the Board and no employee has been denied access to the Committee. The said policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization and also direct access to the higher levels of supervisors.

Shri Deepak Sharma, the Chairman of the Audit Committee can be contacted to report any suspected/confirmed incident of fraud/misconduct on:

Email: suncitysyn@gmail.com Contact no.: 099833-29877

Your Company hereby affirms that no director/employee has been denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and that no complaints were received during the year.

The Board of Directors place on records the services of all stakeholders and associates who have cooperated in the working of the Company

"Annexure A"

DISCLOSURE OF POLICY FOR REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND

OTHER EMPLOYEES

(Pursuant to subsection 3 and 4 of section 178 of The Companies Act 2013)

Remuneration Policy:

1. Remuneration to managerial personnel will be recommended to the board by the committee and same shall be subject to approval of shareholders and/or central government where ever required.

2. Remuneration to managerial personnel shall be in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable acts.

3. Increment to existing remuneration shall be as per recommendation of committee and within the limits approved by shareholders.

Remuneration to managerial personnel:

1. The managerial personnel shall be entitled to monthly remuneration as approved by the board on recommendation of the committee and same shall be in accordance with the provision of the Companies act, 2013 and rules made there under The breakup of pay scale and quantum of perquisites and non-monetary benefits shall also be approved by board on recommendation of the committee.

2. The managerial Personnel shall also be eligible to performance linked incentives as may be determined by board.

3. The managerial personnel may also be paid commission as may be approved by shareholders.

4. The managerial personnel shall be entitled to minimum remuneration in accordance with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 in event of no profit or inadequacy of profit.

Remuneration to Non-executive / Independent directors:

1. The remuneration shall be in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under.

2. The non-executive/independent directors may receive sitting fees for attending the meeting of board of directors or an committee which shall be within the prescribed limit under the act. Non - executive directors shall be reimbursed travelling and incidental expense for attending the meeting.

3. Non- executive directors may also be paid commission subject to approval by the shareholders and within the limit not exceeding 1% of the profit of the company.

4. Non-executive directors shall not be entitled stock options.

"Annexure B"

Form No. MR-3

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT For The Financial year Ended on 31st March, 2024

[Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013and Rule No. 9 of the Companies (Appointment and

Remuneration Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To,

The Members

Suncity Synthetics Limited

205, Rajhans Complex, Nr. Nirmal Childrens Hospital,

Ring Road, Surat 395002

We have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by Suncity Synthetics Limited (CIN: L17110GJ1988PLC010397) (hereinafter called "the Company"). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit. We hereby report that in our opinion, the company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 complied with the statutory provisions listed here under and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance- mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

1. We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by Suncity Synthetics Limited for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 according to the provisions of:

i. The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made there under;

ii. The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA) and the rules made there under;

iii. The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed there under;

iv. Foreign Exchange Management Act,1999 and the rules and regulations made there under to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings;

v. The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act,1992 (SEBI Act):

a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992 / 2015;

c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2009; (Not applicable to the Company during the Audit Period);

d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999; (Not applicable to the Company during the Audit Period);

e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008; (Not applicable to the Company during the Audit Period);

f) The securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents)Regulations,1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client;

g) The securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations,2009;(Not applicable to the Company during the Audit Period);and

h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy back of Securities) Regulations, 1998; (Not applicable to the Company during the Audit Period);

We have relied on the representation made by the Company and its Officers for systems and mechanism formed by the Company for compliance under other applicable Acts, Laws and Regulations to the Company. We report that the Company has complied with the provisions of those Acts that are applicable to Company.

As per information given to us no sector specific laws are applicable to the company. We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following:

i. Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India with respect to Board and general meetings;

ii. The Listing Agreements entered into by the Company with Bombay Stock Exchange and /or Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation 2015.

We further report that:

The compliance by the company of applicable financial laws like direct and indirect tax laws and maintenance of financial records and books of accounts have not been reviewed in this audit since the same have been subject to review by statutory financial auditor and other designated professionals.

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, NonExecutive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting. Decisions at the Board Meetings, as represented by the management, were taken unanimously.

We further report that as per the explanations given to us and the representation made by the Management and relied upon by us there are adequate systems and processes in the company commensurate with the size and operations of the company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

We further report that during the audit period there were no instances of:

i. Public / Right / Preferential issue of shares / debentures / Sweat equity, etc.

ii. Redemption / buy-back of securities.

iii. Major decisions taken by the Members in pursuance to section 180 of the Companies Act, 2013

iv. Merger / amalgamation / reconstruction etc.

v. Foreign technical collaborations.

Annexure -I

To,

The Members

Suncity Synthetics Limited

205, Rajhans Complex, Nr. Nirmal Childrens Hospital,

Ring Road, Surat 395002

Our secretarial audit report of even date is to be read along with this letter.

1. Maintenance of secretarial record is the responsibility of the management of the company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the secretarial records based on our audit.

2. We have followed the audit practices and processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the Secretarial records. The verification was done on test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in secretarial records. We believe that the processes and practices, we followed provide a reasonable basis for my opinion.

3. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and Books of Accounts of the company.

4. Where ever required, we have obtained the Management representation about the compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happening of events etc.

5. The compliance of the provisions of Corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, standards is the responsibility of management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedures on test basis.

6. The Secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the company.

Disclosures pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are as under:

A. Related Party Disclosure

Sr. No. In the accounts of Disclosures of amounts at the year end and the maximum amount of loans/ advances/ Investments outstanding during the year. 1 Holding Company o Loans and advances in the nature of loans to subsidiaries by name and amount: NIL o Loans and advances in the nature of loans to associates by name and amount: NIL o Loans and advances in the nature of loans to firms/companies in which directors are interested by name and amount: NIL 2 Subsidiary Same disclosures as applicable to the parent company in the accounts of subsidiary company: NIL 3 Holding Company Investments by the loanee in the shares of parent company and subsidiary company, when the company has made a loan or advance in the nature of loan: NIL

• Disclosures of transactions of the listed entity with any person or entity belonging to the promoter/promoter group which hold(s) 10% or more shareholding in the listed entity, in the format prescribed in the relevant accounting standards for annual results: NIL

B. Management Discussion And Analysis Report:

(a) Industry structure and developments:

Company is engaged in business of Polyester staple fiber and nylon granules manufacture.

(b) Opportunities and Threats:

The industry provides ample opportunities in domestic and as well as export market however the uncertainty of raw material prices and government policies are detrimental to growth and profitability.

(c) Segment-wise or product-wise performance:

Company operates in single segment and segment wise reporting is not applicable and further performance is expected to improve.

(d) Outlook:

The Company shall continue to explore its policy of expansion based on availability of resources and opportunity.

(e) Risks and concerns:

Company does not foresee any such risk in near future, which will hamper the activities.

(f) Internal control systems and their adequacy:

The company has adequate internal control systems and is in process of further strengthening the existing internal control systems. The financial statements are reviewed periodically by the management. The company has set up an internal Audit trail whereby deviations, if any, can be brought to the notice of the management quickly and remedial actions are initiated immediately.

(g) Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

Particulars As on 31/03/2024 As on 31/03/2023 Turnover and other income 21631777 50126985 Financial Costs 2188149 2694755 Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 2174744 3290609 Profit Before Exceptional and Tax (2323760) (554211) Profit /Loss(-) After Tax for the year 1285636 1222297

(h) Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed:

The management is keenly interested this field. All the efforts are made to rationalize its manpower and make effective use of the same.

(i) Details of significant changes in Key Financial Ratios:-

(i) Debtors Turnover: Debtors Turnover Ratio for the year ended 31/03/2024 is 4.75 and the year ended 31/03/2023 is 21.06. Variation in Trade receivable turnover ratio as compare to last year is on account of decrease in sales as compare to previous year.

(ii) Inventory Turnover: Inventory Turnover Ratio for the year ended 31/03/2024 is 0.98 and the year ended 31/03/2023 is 2.02. Variation in Inventory turnover Ratio as compare to last year is on account of decrease in sales as compare to previous year.

(iii) Debt Service Coverage Ratio: For the year ended 31/03/2024 is 0.12 and for the previous year ended as on 31/03/2023 is 1.59. There is variation in debt service coverage ratio as compare to last year as there is increase in debt component thereby increasing debt liability.

(iv) Current Ratio: Current Ratio for the year ended as on 31/03/2024 is 0.96 and for the previous year ended as on 31/03/2023 is 0.65.

(v) Debt Equity Ratio: Debt Equity Ratio for the year ended as on 31/03/2024 is 56.92 and for the previous year ended as on 31/03/2023 is (66.31). During the year companys debt has increased as compared to last year. Hence variation in ratio.

(vi) Net Profit Ratio: Net Profit Ratio for the year ended as on 31/03/2024 is 0.06 and for the previous year ended as on 31/03/2023 is (0.03). There was profit during the current year as compared to loss in previous year.

(vii) Details of any change in Net Worth as compared to the immediately previous financial year: Net worth of the company during the year ended 31/03/2023 was Rs. (459972) whereas during the previous year ended as on 31/03/2024 Net worth was Rs. 815663.

Return on Capital Employed for the year ended as on 31/03/2024 is (0.01) and for the previous year ended as on 31/03/2023 is 0.08. Variation in return on capital employed during 2023-24 as compared to year 2022-23 was on account of decrease in loss during current year.

Disclosure of Accounting Treatment:

Financial statements have been prepared in accordance with applicable Accounting Standards, hence Para B (2) of Schedule V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the company.

C. Corporate Governance Report: Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the provision of Para C of Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) relating to Corporate Governance Report is not applicable to the company.

D. Declaration signed by the chief executive officer stating that the members of board of directors and senior management personnel have affirmed compliance with the code of conduct of board of directors and senior management: Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the provision of Para D of Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) relating to Declaration by CEO is not applicable to the company.

E. Compliance certificate from either the auditors or practicing company secretaries regarding compliance of conditions of corporate governance shall be annexed with the directors report:

Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the provision of Para E of Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) relating to Compliance Certificate is not applicable to the company.

F. Disclosures with respect to demat suspense account/unclaimed suspense account: Nil

CODE OF CONDUCT DECLARATION

DECLARATION UNDER REGULATION 26 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE

REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

To,

The Members

Suncity Synthetics Limited

Address: 205, Rajhans Complex, Nr. Nirmal Childrens Hospital,

Ring Road,Surat, Gujarat, India, 395002

In terms of Regulation 26(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and based on the affirmations provided by the Directors and Senior Management Personnel of the Company to whom Code of Conduct, it is declared that the Board of Directors and the Senior Management Personnel have complied with the Code of Conduct for the year ended March 31, 2024.

MANAGING DIRECTOR & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER CERTIFICATION To

The Board of Directors,

Suncity Synthetics Limited

Address: 205, Rajhans Complex, Nr. Nirmal Childrens Hospital,

Ring Road,Surat, Gujarat, India, 395002

I, Suresh Dhanraj Kawarjain, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, do hereby certify as follows:

A. I have reviewed financial statements and the cash flow statement for the year and that to the best of our knowledge and belief:

1. these statements do not contain any materially untrue statement or omit any material fact or contain statements that might b e misleading;

2. these statements together present a true and fair view of the companys affairs and are in compliance with existing accounting standards, applicable laws and regulations.

B. To the best of our knowledge and belief, there are no transactions entered into by the company during the year which are fraudulent, illegal or volatile of the companys code of conduct.

C. I accept responsibility for establishing and maintaining internal controls for financial reporting and that we have evaluated the effectiveness of internal control systems of the company pertaining to financial reporting and we have disclosed to the Auditors and the Audit Committee, deficiencies in the design or operation of such internal controls, if any, of which we are aware and the steps we have taken or propose to take to rectify these deficiencies.

D. I have indicated to the Auditors and the Audit Committee:

1. Significant changes in internal control over financial reporting during the year;

2. Significant changes in accounting policies during the year and that the same have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements; and

3. Instances of significant fraud of which we have become aware and the involvement therein, if any, of the management or an employee having a significant role in the companys internal control system over financial reporting.