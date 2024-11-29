Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 26 Nov 2024

SUNCITY SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of Suncity Synthetics Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday 29th November 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the following matters; 1) Change of Registrar and Share Transfer Agent(RTA); 2) Any other item. Kindly acknowledge and take on record the same. ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 29TH NOVEMBER, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)

SUNCITY SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of Suncity Synthetics Limited (Company) for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the following matters; 1) The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon; 2) Appointment of the Secretarial Auditor of the Company; 3) Any other item if any. Kindly acknowledge and take on record the same. In terms of the Regulation 30 and 33 SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 14th November 2024 at 03.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, has considered and approved the following matters: 1. The Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon; 2. Appointed Mr. Amarendra Mohapatra Practicing Company Secretary of M/s. Amarendra Mohapatra & Associates, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025.; 3. Accepted Resignation of Mr. Suresh Kawar Jain as Managing Director. He continues to remain the Director of the company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

SUNCITY SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 05 2024 at 02:00 pm at the registered office of the Company for transacting following business of the company: 1. Reduction of Share Capital 2. Any other matter with permission of the chair. The Board of Directors of the Company (Board) at their meeting held today approved the Scheme of Selective Capital Reduction of the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up share capital between the Company, its Shareholders and Creditors under Section 66 read with Section 52 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) (The Scheme) which provides for reduction and reorganization of capital of the Company. The Company propose to reduce the paid up share capital by Rs. 4,84,58,000/- (4845800 shares of Rs.10/- each) and post reduction the paid up share capital will be Rs. 10,00,000/- (100000 shares of Rs.10/- each). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

SUNCITY SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda as per intimation letter attached. ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 31-08-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)

SUNCITY SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for first quarter ended 30/06/2024. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

SUNCITY SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial resufts for quarter and year ended 31/03/2024. Submission of Audited Financial Results for 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

