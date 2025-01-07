Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.67
14.85
37.51
37.72
yoy growth (%)
-68.52
-60.38
-0.56
13.38
Raw materials
-6.6
-10.27
-23.97
-24.22
As % of sales
141.11
69.15
63.91
64.2
Employee costs
-0.22
-1.46
-2.39
-2.36
As % of sales
4.71
9.89
6.38
6.27
Other costs
-0.87
-4.23
-7.66
-7.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.8
28.51
20.43
19.8
Operating profit
-3.02
-1.12
3.47
3.66
OPM
-64.63
-7.55
9.26
9.71
Depreciation
-1.54
-1.8
-2
-1.96
Interest expense
-0.82
-1.09
-1.54
-1.69
Other income
0.01
0.02
0.14
0.04
Profit before tax
-5.38
-4
0.05
0.05
Taxes
0.16
-0.12
-0.06
0.07
Tax rate
-2.99
3.01
-102.74
131.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.22
-4.12
0
0.13
Exceptional items
1.34
0
-0.03
0
Net profit
-3.87
-4.11
-0.03
0.13
yoy growth (%)
-5.77
12,800.42
-124.29
-111.13
NPM
-82.91
-27.7
-0.08
0.34
