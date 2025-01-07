iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suncity Synthetics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.49
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suncity Synthetics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.67

14.85

37.51

37.72

yoy growth (%)

-68.52

-60.38

-0.56

13.38

Raw materials

-6.6

-10.27

-23.97

-24.22

As % of sales

141.11

69.15

63.91

64.2

Employee costs

-0.22

-1.46

-2.39

-2.36

As % of sales

4.71

9.89

6.38

6.27

Other costs

-0.87

-4.23

-7.66

-7.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.8

28.51

20.43

19.8

Operating profit

-3.02

-1.12

3.47

3.66

OPM

-64.63

-7.55

9.26

9.71

Depreciation

-1.54

-1.8

-2

-1.96

Interest expense

-0.82

-1.09

-1.54

-1.69

Other income

0.01

0.02

0.14

0.04

Profit before tax

-5.38

-4

0.05

0.05

Taxes

0.16

-0.12

-0.06

0.07

Tax rate

-2.99

3.01

-102.74

131.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.22

-4.12

0

0.13

Exceptional items

1.34

0

-0.03

0

Net profit

-3.87

-4.11

-0.03

0.13

yoy growth (%)

-5.77

12,800.42

-124.29

-111.13

NPM

-82.91

-27.7

-0.08

0.34

Suncity Synth. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Suncity Synthetics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.