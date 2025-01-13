iifl-logo-icon 1
Sungold Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

3.52
(-2.49%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.4

18.4

18.4

18.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.7

3.67

3.64

3.61

Net Worth

22.1

22.07

22.04

22.01

Minority Interest

Debt

7.47

8.42

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

29.57

30.49

22.04

22.01

Fixed Assets

0.39

0.33

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.25

0.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

28.93

30.03

21.76

21.62

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

29.15

30.28

22

22.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.02

-0.05

-0.19

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.21

-0.23

-0.19

-0.22

Cash

0.26

0.14

0.04

0.15

Total Assets

29.58

30.5

22.05

22.02

