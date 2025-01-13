Sungold Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.4
18.4
18.4
18.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.7
3.67
3.64
3.61
Net Worth
22.1
22.07
22.04
22.01
Minority Interest
Debt
7.47
8.42
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
29.57
30.49
22.04
22.01
Fixed Assets
0.39
0.33
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.25
0.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
28.93
30.03
21.76
21.62
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
29.15
30.28
22
22.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.02
-0.05
-0.19
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.21
-0.23
-0.19
-0.22
Cash
0.26
0.14
0.04
0.15
Total Assets
29.58
30.5
22.05
22.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.