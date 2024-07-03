Sungold Capital Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
1.28
1.14
0.92
1.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.28
1.14
0.92
1.15
Other Operating Income
0.23
0.01
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
1.52
1.16
0.93
1.16
Total Expenditure
1.01
1.04
0.82
1.12
PBIDT
0.5
0.11
0.1
0.03
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.5
0.11
0.1
0.03
Depreciation
0.01
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0.02
0
Tax
0.07
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.4
0.07
0.05
0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.4
0.07
0.05
0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.4
0.07
0.05
0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.21
0.03
0.02
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.39
18.39
18.39
14.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,39,25,285
1,39,25,285
1,39,25,285
1,22,20,285
Public Shareholding (%)
75.66
75.66
75.66
86.76
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
44,78,200
44,78,200
44,78,200
18,63,200
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
24.32
24.32
24.32
13.22
PBIDTM(%)
39.53
10.43
10.86
3.44
PBDTM(%)
39.53
10.43
10.86
3.44
PATM(%)
31.78
6.95
6.52
1.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.