Sungold Capital Ltd Annually Results

3.61
(0.00%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

1.28

1.14

0.92

1.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.28

1.14

0.92

1.15

Other Operating Income

0.23

0.01

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

1.52

1.16

0.93

1.16

Total Expenditure

1.01

1.04

0.82

1.12

PBIDT

0.5

0.11

0.1

0.03

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.5

0.11

0.1

0.03

Depreciation

0.01

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0.02

0

Tax

0.07

0.02

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.4

0.07

0.05

0.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.4

0.07

0.05

0.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.4

0.07

0.05

0.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.21

0.03

0.02

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.39

18.39

18.39

14.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,39,25,285

1,39,25,285

1,39,25,285

1,22,20,285

Public Shareholding (%)

75.66

75.66

75.66

86.76

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

44,78,200

44,78,200

44,78,200

18,63,200

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

24.32

24.32

24.32

13.22

PBIDTM(%)

39.53

10.43

10.86

3.44

PBDTM(%)

39.53

10.43

10.86

3.44

PATM(%)

31.78

6.95

6.52

1.72

