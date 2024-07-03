SectorFinance
Open₹3.61
Prev. Close₹3.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹3.61
Day's Low₹3.61
52 Week's High₹4.22
52 Week's Low₹2.13
Book Value₹12.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.64
P/E123.33
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.4
18.4
18.4
18.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.7
3.67
3.64
3.61
Net Worth
22.1
22.07
22.04
22.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.81
5.6
-0.72
0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
1.28
1.14
0.92
1.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.28
1.14
0.92
1.15
Other Operating Income
0.23
0.01
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajiv Kotia
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Narayan Pillai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Uma Maheswararao Sikhinam
Independent Non Exe. Director
Karishma Kaku
Summary
Sungold Capital Limited, incorporated in 1993 is an integrated financial services company with presence in all segments of financial services in India. The Companys operations are predominantly classified into Media &Entertainment (M&E) industry and NBFC business.The Companys principal activity is to finance and to act as non banking financial company, advisors, to advance, deposit and lend money with or without securities. SunGold Entertainment a Division of SunGold Capital Limited produces high quality entertainers for global audiences of Indian cinema. The company has built capabilities for cost effective film production, including excellent relationships with acclaimed directors, actors and other members of the value chain.Sungold Entertainment [A Division of Sungold Capital Limited] has completed and released Gujarati Feature Film HUN PREMI NO.1 in 2011. It launched their first Guajarati play Gulam Raja Ne Hu in association with prestigious theatre group SHIVAM RUN BY Shri. Rajendra Butala and Smt. Sheela Butala acted by various talented Theatre Artists. Magic Touch Infotech Limited was merged with the Company through the Scheme of Merger in 2012-13. With Merger, the Company entered into new line of business .i.e. Software development leading to higher revenues & profitability. The Company completed the dubbing of Gujarati Feature Film under the production of its Division Sungold Entertainment into Hindi in 2013. The Company completed the Fashion Calendar 2014-2015 and
The Sungold Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sungold Capital Ltd is ₹6.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sungold Capital Ltd is 123.33 and 0.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sungold Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sungold Capital Ltd is ₹2.13 and ₹4.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sungold Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.93%, 3 Years at 9.61%, 1 Year at 68.95%, 6 Month at 25.42%, 3 Month at 28.92% and 1 Month at 14.55%.
