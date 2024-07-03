Summary

Sungold Capital Limited, incorporated in 1993 is an integrated financial services company with presence in all segments of financial services in India. The Companys operations are predominantly classified into Media &Entertainment (M&E) industry and NBFC business.The Companys principal activity is to finance and to act as non banking financial company, advisors, to advance, deposit and lend money with or without securities. SunGold Entertainment a Division of SunGold Capital Limited produces high quality entertainers for global audiences of Indian cinema. The company has built capabilities for cost effective film production, including excellent relationships with acclaimed directors, actors and other members of the value chain.Sungold Entertainment [A Division of Sungold Capital Limited] has completed and released Gujarati Feature Film HUN PREMI NO.1 in 2011. It launched their first Guajarati play Gulam Raja Ne Hu in association with prestigious theatre group SHIVAM RUN BY Shri. Rajendra Butala and Smt. Sheela Butala acted by various talented Theatre Artists. Magic Touch Infotech Limited was merged with the Company through the Scheme of Merger in 2012-13. With Merger, the Company entered into new line of business .i.e. Software development leading to higher revenues & profitability. The Company completed the dubbing of Gujarati Feature Film under the production of its Division Sungold Entertainment into Hindi in 2013. The Company completed the Fashion Calendar 2014-2015 and

