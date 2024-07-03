iifl-logo-icon 1
Sungold Capital Ltd Share Price

3.61
(-2.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.61
  • Day's High3.61
  • 52 Wk High4.22
  • Prev. Close3.7
  • Day's Low3.61
  • 52 Wk Low 2.13
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E123.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.04
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.64
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sungold Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.61

Prev. Close

3.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

3.61

Day's Low

3.61

52 Week's High

4.22

52 Week's Low

2.13

Book Value

12.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.64

P/E

123.33

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Sungold Capital Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sungold Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sungold Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.32%

Non-Promoter- 75.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sungold Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.4

18.4

18.4

18.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.7

3.67

3.64

3.61

Net Worth

22.1

22.07

22.04

22.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.81

5.6

-0.72

0.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

1.28

1.14

0.92

1.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.28

1.14

0.92

1.15

Other Operating Income

0.23

0.01

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Sungold Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sungold Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajiv Kotia

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Narayan Pillai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Uma Maheswararao Sikhinam

Independent Non Exe. Director

Karishma Kaku

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sungold Capital Ltd

Summary

Sungold Capital Limited, incorporated in 1993 is an integrated financial services company with presence in all segments of financial services in India. The Companys operations are predominantly classified into Media &Entertainment (M&E) industry and NBFC business.The Companys principal activity is to finance and to act as non banking financial company, advisors, to advance, deposit and lend money with or without securities. SunGold Entertainment a Division of SunGold Capital Limited produces high quality entertainers for global audiences of Indian cinema. The company has built capabilities for cost effective film production, including excellent relationships with acclaimed directors, actors and other members of the value chain.Sungold Entertainment [A Division of Sungold Capital Limited] has completed and released Gujarati Feature Film HUN PREMI NO.1 in 2011. It launched their first Guajarati play Gulam Raja Ne Hu in association with prestigious theatre group SHIVAM RUN BY Shri. Rajendra Butala and Smt. Sheela Butala acted by various talented Theatre Artists. Magic Touch Infotech Limited was merged with the Company through the Scheme of Merger in 2012-13. With Merger, the Company entered into new line of business .i.e. Software development leading to higher revenues & profitability. The Company completed the dubbing of Gujarati Feature Film under the production of its Division Sungold Entertainment into Hindi in 2013. The Company completed the Fashion Calendar 2014-2015 and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sungold Capital Ltd share price today?

The Sungold Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sungold Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sungold Capital Ltd is ₹6.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sungold Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sungold Capital Ltd is 123.33 and 0.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sungold Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sungold Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sungold Capital Ltd is ₹2.13 and ₹4.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sungold Capital Ltd?

Sungold Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.93%, 3 Years at 9.61%, 1 Year at 68.95%, 6 Month at 25.42%, 3 Month at 28.92% and 1 Month at 14.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sungold Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sungold Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.67 %

