AGM 10/09/2024 The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 10.00 A.M. The Company has fixed Book Closure Period from Wednesday, September 04, 2024 to Tuesday , September 10, 2024 (Both day Inclusive) and Cut-off date is Tuesday, September 03, 2024 for 32nd Annual General Meeting Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) Combined Scrutinizer Report for 32nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company. At its 32nd AGM held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 which is commenced at 10:00 AM and concluded at 11:15 AM at its registered office. All the business contained in the notice of AGM were transacted and approved by the members with requisite majority. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)