Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

SUNGOLD CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 2. Noting of Limited Review Report of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 issued by the Auditor of the Company. 3. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. 1. Approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Result, statement of Asset and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30.09.2024 2. Noted Limited Review Report of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

SUNGOLD CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Board of Directors Report and its Annexure for the financial year 2023-2024 2. To decide day date and time for convening 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. To fix the record date/Cut off date for the purposes of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To approve the Notice of the 32nd Annual General Meeting. 5. To appoint M/s Amruta Giradkar and Associates Practicing Company Secretaries Mumbai as scrutinizer for the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6. To appoint NSDL as the E-Voting Platfrom for the 32nd Annual General Meeting. 7. Any other matter with the permission of chair. This intimation is also being uploaded on the website of the Company. The Board of Directors in their meeting held Today, August 13, 2024 have considered and approved the following matters: 1. The Board of Directors Report and its Annexure for the financial year 2023-2024. 2. To Hold 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company. 3. The Company has fixed Tuesday, September 03, 2024 as the Cut Off Date for determining eligibility of members for voting electronically as well as at the Annual General Meeting. 4. Approved the Notice for Convening the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. The date of Book Closure for the purpose of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company is from Wednesday, September 04, 2024 to Tuesday, September 10, 2024 (both days inclusive) 6. Appointment of M/S Amruta Giradkar and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai as a Scrutinizer for the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

SUNGOLD CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. Noting of Limited Review Report of the Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 issued by the Auditor of the Company 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from 01.07.2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date of the said financial result are announced for designated persons as per the CompanyS Code of Conduct framed persuant to SEBI(PIT) Regulations 2015. In persuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held Today, i.e. Friday, August 02, 2024 has approved the following matters: 1. Approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Results, prepared as per Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 2. Noted the Limited Review Report of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 issued by the Auditors of the Company. The Board meeting was commenced at 03.00 P.M. and Concluded at 03.45 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

The Board discussed and approved the following matters: 1. Approval of appointment of Ms. Moksha Shah as an additional non- executive women Independent director 2. Approval of appointment of Mr. Avinash Nolkha as an additional non- executive Independent director 3. Approval of appointment of Mr. Bakulesh Oza as an additional non- executive non-Independent director 4. To take note of resignation of Ms. Karishma Kaku from the post of non- executive women Independent director 5. To take note of tenure completion of Mr. Uma Maheshwara Rao Sikhinam from the post of non- executive Independent director 6. To take note of resignation of Mr. Rajesh Pillai from the post of non- executive Non Independent director 7. The Board approved formation and reconstitution of Audit committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee with effect from 05th July, 2024.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

SUNGOLD CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements of the Company for Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 2. Appointment of M/s. Ravjani Jemani & Co. Chartered Accountant Ahmedabad (FRN: 134564W and M.NO: 149421) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 3. Appointment of M/s. Amruta Giradkar and Associates. Practicing Company Secretaries Mumbai (COP No: 19381 and M. No: 48693) as a Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-2025 4. Any other Matter with the permission of the Chair As informed vide our letters dated March 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company remains close in accordance with the Companys Code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading for trading in the Companys equity shares from 01.04.2024 till the expiry of 48 Hours from the date of the said financial results are made public. In Compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Friday, 24.05.2024 commenced at 01.45 PM and concluded at 02.15 PM has considered and approved the following matters: 1. Statement of Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended on 31.03.2024 along with statement of Assets and liabilities and statement of cash flow for the financial year ended on 31.03.2024 and Auditors Report. 2. In Compliance of Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations and SEBI Circular No CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27.05.2016, we declare that the report of Statutory Auditors is with unmodified opinion with respect to the audited financial result of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended on 31.03.2024 3. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2024-2025 4. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024