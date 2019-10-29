Sunstar Realty Development Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
23.62
23.62
23.62
23.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.23
21.34
21.23
21.14
Net Worth
44.85
44.96
44.85
44.76
Minority Interest
Debt
3.96
4.86
3.96
1.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
48.81
49.82
48.81
46.72
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
1.51
0.2
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
48.8
48.18
48.17
45.47
Inventories
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Inventory Days
0
29.7
12.39
Sundry Debtors
1.88
1.88
0.13
1.61
Debtor Days
0
15.44
79.8
Other Current Assets
51.52
50.88
52.47
47.7
Sundry Creditors
-4.62
-4.62
-4.62
-3.18
Creditor Days
0
548.98
157.63
Other Current Liabilities
-0.23
-0.21
-0.05
-0.91
Cash
0.01
0.12
0.43
1.24
Total Assets
48.82
49.82
48.82
46.74
