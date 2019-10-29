iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunstar Realty Development Ltd Balance Sheet

Oct 29, 2019|04:01:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

23.62

23.62

23.62

23.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.23

21.34

21.23

21.14

Net Worth

44.85

44.96

44.85

44.76

Minority Interest

Debt

3.96

4.86

3.96

1.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

48.81

49.82

48.81

46.72

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

1.51

0.2

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

48.8

48.18

48.17

45.47

Inventories

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Inventory Days

0

29.7

12.39

Sundry Debtors

1.88

1.88

0.13

1.61

Debtor Days

0

15.44

79.8

Other Current Assets

51.52

50.88

52.47

47.7

Sundry Creditors

-4.62

-4.62

-4.62

-3.18

Creditor Days

0

548.98

157.63

Other Current Liabilities

-0.23

-0.21

-0.05

-0.91

Cash

0.01

0.12

0.43

1.24

Total Assets

48.82

49.82

48.82

46.74

