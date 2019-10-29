iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunstar Realty Development Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Oct 29, 2019|04:01:00 PM

Sunstar Realty FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.14

0.13

0.15

0.92

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

-0.28

Working capital

4

-2.7

-0.51

-7.54

Other operating items

Operating

4.1

-2.62

-0.42

-6.9

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.01

0.04

Free cash flow

4.1

-2.62

-0.41

-6.86

Equity raised

42.46

42.28

42.07

40.79

Investing

1.31

0.2

0

0

Financing

8.82

5.92

3.92

4.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

56.69

45.77

45.58

38.24

