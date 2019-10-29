Sunstar Realty Development Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.14
0.13
0.15
0.92
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
-0.28
Working capital
4
-2.7
-0.51
-7.54
Other operating items
Operating
4.1
-2.62
-0.42
-6.9
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.01
0.04
Free cash flow
4.1
-2.62
-0.41
-6.86
Equity raised
42.46
42.28
42.07
40.79
Investing
1.31
0.2
0
0
Financing
8.82
5.92
3.92
4.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
56.69
45.77
45.58
38.24
