SectorRealty
Open₹0.19
Prev. Close₹0.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹0.19
Day's Low₹0.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.9
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.49
P/E19
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
23.62
23.62
23.62
23.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.23
21.34
21.23
21.14
Net Worth
44.85
44.96
44.85
44.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
3.07
7.36
18.27
yoy growth (%)
-100
-58.28
-59.71
5.47
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.66
As % of sales
0
0
0
3.62
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.15
-0.11
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.14
0.13
0.15
0.92
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
-0.28
Working capital
4
-2.7
-0.51
-7.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-58.28
-59.71
5.47
Op profit growth
65.72
-2,063.63
-93.13
-19.52
EBIT growth
-14.3
17.86
-84.21
0.83
Net profit growth
24.75
-17.07
-83.47
-3.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sonal Jayaprakash Bhatt
Independent Director
Yogesh Kumar Rawal
Whole-time Director
Nitin Kishor Boricha
Additional Director
Anil Kumar
Additional Director
Pratap Singh Thakur
Additional Director
Sitaben S Patel
Director
Sunil Bhandari
Director
Mayank Bhandari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sunstar Realty Development Ltd
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Sunstar Realty Development Private Limited on 30th June, 2008. The Status of the Company changed from Private to Public with the name of Sunstar Realty Development Limited on 16th October 2012.The Company was originally incorporated by Mr. Sovan Dasgupta and Ms. Manjri Vijay Choudhary with the intention to venture in to real estate construction operations. Later on in the year of 2011 and 2012 Ms. KavitaPatel and Mr. Dipan Jesingbhai Patel has acquired the control of the Company.The company is predominantly engaged in the development, sale, and lease of commercial, residential, retail, and industrial properties. Its project portfolio primarily comprises residential projects, commercial projects. We are also engaged in the operations of land development, construction and execution of infrastructure projects.
