iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunstar Realty Development Ltd Share Price

0.19
(0.00%)
Oct 29, 2019|04:01:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Sunstar Realty Development Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

0.19

Prev. Close

0.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0.11

Day's High

0.19

Day's Low

0.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.9

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.49

P/E

19

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Sunstar Realty Development Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sunstar Realty Development Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sunstar Realty Development Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:06 PM
Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.77%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 81.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sunstar Realty Development Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

23.62

23.62

23.62

23.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.23

21.34

21.23

21.14

Net Worth

44.85

44.96

44.85

44.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

3.07

7.36

18.27

yoy growth (%)

-100

-58.28

-59.71

5.47

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.66

As % of sales

0

0

0

3.62

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.15

-0.11

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.14

0.13

0.15

0.92

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

-0.28

Working capital

4

-2.7

-0.51

-7.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-58.28

-59.71

5.47

Op profit growth

65.72

-2,063.63

-93.13

-19.52

EBIT growth

-14.3

17.86

-84.21

0.83

Net profit growth

24.75

-17.07

-83.47

-3.58

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sunstar Realty Development Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sunstar Realty Development Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sonal Jayaprakash Bhatt

Independent Director

Yogesh Kumar Rawal

Whole-time Director

Nitin Kishor Boricha

Additional Director

Anil Kumar

Additional Director

Pratap Singh Thakur

Additional Director

Sitaben S Patel

Director

Sunil Bhandari

Director

Mayank Bhandari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunstar Realty Development Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Sunstar Realty Development Private Limited on 30th June, 2008. The Status of the Company changed from Private to Public with the name of Sunstar Realty Development Limited on 16th October 2012.The Company was originally incorporated by Mr. Sovan Dasgupta and Ms. Manjri Vijay Choudhary with the intention to venture in to real estate construction operations. Later on in the year of 2011 and 2012 Ms. KavitaPatel and Mr. Dipan Jesingbhai Patel has acquired the control of the Company.The company is predominantly engaged in the development, sale, and lease of commercial, residential, retail, and industrial properties. Its project portfolio primarily comprises residential projects, commercial projects. We are also engaged in the operations of land development, construction and execution of infrastructure projects.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunstar Realty Development Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.