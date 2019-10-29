Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
3.07
7.36
18.27
yoy growth (%)
-100
-58.28
-59.71
5.47
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.66
As % of sales
0
0
0
3.62
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.15
-0.11
-0.1
As % of sales
0
5.03
1.56
0.59
Other costs
-1.54
-3.95
-7.19
-16.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
128.7
97.71
91.57
Operating profit
-1.71
-1.03
0.05
0.76
OPM
0
-33.73
0.71
4.2
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Interest expense
0
-0.05
0
-0.05
Other income
1.87
1.22
0.12
0.22
Profit before tax
0.14
0.13
0.15
0.92
Taxes
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
-0.28
Tax rate
-25.95
-32.38
-30.89
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.1
0.08
0.1
0.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.1
0.08
0.1
0.64
yoy growth (%)
24.75
-17.07
-83.47
-3.58
NPM
0
2.86
1.43
3.5
