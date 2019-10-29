iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunstar Realty Development Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.19
(0.00%)
Oct 29, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

3.07

7.36

18.27

yoy growth (%)

-100

-58.28

-59.71

5.47

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.66

As % of sales

0

0

0

3.62

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.15

-0.11

-0.1

As % of sales

0

5.03

1.56

0.59

Other costs

-1.54

-3.95

-7.19

-16.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

128.7

97.71

91.57

Operating profit

-1.71

-1.03

0.05

0.76

OPM

0

-33.73

0.71

4.2

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Interest expense

0

-0.05

0

-0.05

Other income

1.87

1.22

0.12

0.22

Profit before tax

0.14

0.13

0.15

0.92

Taxes

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

-0.28

Tax rate

-25.95

-32.38

-30.89

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.1

0.08

0.1

0.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.1

0.08

0.1

0.64

yoy growth (%)

24.75

-17.07

-83.47

-3.58

NPM

0

2.86

1.43

3.5

