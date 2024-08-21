Sunstar Realty Development Ltd Summary

The Company was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Sunstar Realty Development Private Limited on 30th June, 2008. The Status of the Company changed from Private to Public with the name of Sunstar Realty Development Limited on 16th October 2012.The Company was originally incorporated by Mr. Sovan Dasgupta and Ms. Manjri Vijay Choudhary with the intention to venture in to real estate construction operations. Later on in the year of 2011 and 2012 Ms. KavitaPatel and Mr. Dipan Jesingbhai Patel has acquired the control of the Company.The company is predominantly engaged in the development, sale, and lease of commercial, residential, retail, and industrial properties. Its project portfolio primarily comprises residential projects, commercial projects. We are also engaged in the operations of land development, construction and execution of infrastructure projects.