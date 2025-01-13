Supriya Lifescience Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.1
16.1
16.1
14.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
799.27
683.36
599.59
253.95
Net Worth
815.37
699.46
615.69
268.59
Minority Interest
Debt
5.49
22.47
27.42
72.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
23.15
14.1
13.54
8.3
Total Liabilities
844.01
736.03
656.65
349.08
Fixed Assets
458.96
329.17
233.18
178.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
63.8
25.3
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.42
2.4
0.29
Networking Capital
246.3
223.55
193.1
80.63
Inventories
85.25
115.77
92.31
72.48
Inventory Days
68.64
Sundry Debtors
111.68
84.66
115.18
73.5
Debtor Days
69.61
Other Current Assets
126.6
107.8
66.12
31.34
Sundry Creditors
-59.57
-64.23
-48.97
-51.02
Creditor Days
48.32
Other Current Liabilities
-17.66
-20.45
-31.54
-45.67
Cash
74.96
157.58
227.91
89.28
Total Assets
844.02
736.02
656.64
349.08
