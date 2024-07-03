Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹772.5
Prev. Close₹772.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,445.8
Day's High₹775
Day's Low₹720.05
52 Week's High₹835.2
52 Week's Low₹288.9
Book Value₹112.59
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,818.91
P/E39.5
EPS19.57
Divi. Yield0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.1
16.1
16.1
14.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
799.27
683.36
599.59
253.95
Net Worth
815.37
699.46
615.69
268.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
385.36
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-128.12
As % of sales
33.24
Employee costs
-32.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
167.31
Depreciation
-6.76
Tax paid
-43.71
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Satish Waman Wagh
Whole-time Director
Smita Satish Wagh
Whole-time Director
Soloni Satish Wagh
Whole-time Director
Shivani Satish Wagh
Whole-time Director
Balasahab Gulabrao Sawant
Independent Director
Kedar Shankar Karmarkar
Independent Director
Bhairav Manojbhai Chokshi
Independent Director
Dileep Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Dinesh N Modi
Independent Director
Neelam Yashpal Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Shivdhari Singh
Whole-time Director
Manoj Deo Dorlikar
Reports by Supriya Lifescience Ltd
Summary
Supriya Lifescience Limited was initially constituted on October 29, 1985, as a Partnership Firm under the name M/s Supriya Chemicals. The Partnership Firm was last re-constituted pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated November 30, 2007. Upon the conversion of M/s Supriya Chemicals the Partnership Firm into a Public Limited Company, the Company got incorporated as Supriya Lifescience Limited vide certified on March 26, 2008 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company commenced operations in April, 2008. It is engaged in manufacturing and export of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceuticals ingredients,with a focus on research and development. The company have niche product offerings of 39 APIs focused on diverse therapeutic segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, vitamin, anti-asthmatic and antiallergic. The company have consistently been the largest exporter of Chlorpheniramine Maleate and Ketamine Hydrochloride from India, contributing to 45-55% and 65-70%, respectively,of the API exports from India, between Fiscal 2017 and 2020.The company is among the largest exporters of Salbutamol Sulphate from India in Fiscal 2020 in terms of volume.The companys products are approved by various international regulatory authorities such as USFDA, EUGMP, EDQM, SFDA NMPA, ANVISA, KFDA, PMDA, TGA and Taiwan FDA. As of 31 March 2021, the company have filed 11 active DMFs with USFDA
The Supriya Lifescience Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹723 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supriya Lifescience Ltd is ₹5818.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Supriya Lifescience Ltd is 39.5 and 6.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supriya Lifescience Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supriya Lifescience Ltd is ₹288.9 and ₹835.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Supriya Lifescience Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.60%, 3 Years at 16.20%, 1 Year at 137.69%, 6 Month at 88.23%, 3 Month at 37.21% and 1 Month at -2.99%.
