Supriya Lifescience Ltd Share Price

723
(-6.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open772.5
  • Day's High775
  • 52 Wk High835.2
  • Prev. Close772.5
  • Day's Low720.05
  • 52 Wk Low 288.9
  • Turnover (lac)2,445.8
  • P/E39.5
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value112.59
  • EPS19.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,818.91
  • Div. Yield0.1
Supriya Lifescience Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

772.5

Prev. Close

772.5

Turnover(Lac.)

2,445.8

Day's High

775

Day's Low

720.05

52 Week's High

835.2

52 Week's Low

288.9

Book Value

112.59

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,818.91

P/E

39.5

EPS

19.57

Divi. Yield

0.1

Supriya Lifescience Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.8

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

Supriya Lifescience Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

View More

View More

Supriya Lifescience Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.29%

Non-Promoter- 11.47%

Institutions: 11.47%

Non-Institutions: 20.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Supriya Lifescience Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.1

16.1

16.1

14.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

799.27

683.36

599.59

253.95

Net Worth

815.37

699.46

615.69

268.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

385.36

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-128.12

As % of sales

33.24

Employee costs

-32.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

167.31

Depreciation

-6.76

Tax paid

-43.71

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Supriya Lifescience Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Supriya Lifescience Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Satish Waman Wagh

Whole-time Director

Smita Satish Wagh

Whole-time Director

Soloni Satish Wagh

Whole-time Director

Shivani Satish Wagh

Whole-time Director

Balasahab Gulabrao Sawant

Independent Director

Kedar Shankar Karmarkar

Independent Director

Bhairav Manojbhai Chokshi

Independent Director

Dileep Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Dinesh N Modi

Independent Director

Neelam Yashpal Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Shivdhari Singh

Whole-time Director

Manoj Deo Dorlikar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Supriya Lifescience Ltd

Summary

Supriya Lifescience Limited was initially constituted on October 29, 1985, as a Partnership Firm under the name M/s Supriya Chemicals. The Partnership Firm was last re-constituted pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated November 30, 2007. Upon the conversion of M/s Supriya Chemicals the Partnership Firm into a Public Limited Company, the Company got incorporated as Supriya Lifescience Limited vide certified on March 26, 2008 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company commenced operations in April, 2008. It is engaged in manufacturing and export of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceuticals ingredients,with a focus on research and development. The company have niche product offerings of 39 APIs focused on diverse therapeutic segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, vitamin, anti-asthmatic and antiallergic. The company have consistently been the largest exporter of Chlorpheniramine Maleate and Ketamine Hydrochloride from India, contributing to 45-55% and 65-70%, respectively,of the API exports from India, between Fiscal 2017 and 2020.The company is among the largest exporters of Salbutamol Sulphate from India in Fiscal 2020 in terms of volume.The companys products are approved by various international regulatory authorities such as USFDA, EUGMP, EDQM, SFDA NMPA, ANVISA, KFDA, PMDA, TGA and Taiwan FDA. As of 31 March 2021, the company have filed 11 active DMFs with USFDA
Company FAQs

What is the Supriya Lifescience Ltd share price today?

The Supriya Lifescience Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹723 today.

What is the Market Cap of Supriya Lifescience Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supriya Lifescience Ltd is ₹5818.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Supriya Lifescience Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Supriya Lifescience Ltd is 39.5 and 6.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Supriya Lifescience Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supriya Lifescience Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supriya Lifescience Ltd is ₹288.9 and ₹835.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Supriya Lifescience Ltd?

Supriya Lifescience Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.60%, 3 Years at 16.20%, 1 Year at 137.69%, 6 Month at 88.23%, 3 Month at 37.21% and 1 Month at -2.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Supriya Lifescience Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Supriya Lifescience Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.30 %
Institutions - 11.47 %
Public - 20.23 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Supriya Lifescience Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

