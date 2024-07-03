Summary

Supriya Lifescience Limited was initially constituted on October 29, 1985, as a Partnership Firm under the name M/s Supriya Chemicals. The Partnership Firm was last re-constituted pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated November 30, 2007. Upon the conversion of M/s Supriya Chemicals the Partnership Firm into a Public Limited Company, the Company got incorporated as Supriya Lifescience Limited vide certified on March 26, 2008 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company commenced operations in April, 2008. It is engaged in manufacturing and export of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceuticals ingredients,with a focus on research and development. The company have niche product offerings of 39 APIs focused on diverse therapeutic segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, vitamin, anti-asthmatic and antiallergic. The company have consistently been the largest exporter of Chlorpheniramine Maleate and Ketamine Hydrochloride from India, contributing to 45-55% and 65-70%, respectively,of the API exports from India, between Fiscal 2017 and 2020.The company is among the largest exporters of Salbutamol Sulphate from India in Fiscal 2020 in terms of volume.The companys products are approved by various international regulatory authorities such as USFDA, EUGMP, EDQM, SFDA NMPA, ANVISA, KFDA, PMDA, TGA and Taiwan FDA. As of 31 March 2021, the company have filed 11 active DMFs with USFDA

