Supriya Lifescience Ltd Board Meeting

674.15
(0.71%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:29:52 PM

Supriya Lifesci. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Supriya Lifescience Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Monday, October 28, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Read less.. Please find attachemnt. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Supriya Lifescience Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, inter-alia, has 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. Approved the additional Capital Expenditure at Ambernath site for CDMO facility. Read less.. Please find the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
Supriya Lifescience Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Considered and approved a dividend of Rs. 0.80 per equity shares of Rs. 2/- each (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Supriya Lifescience Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, inter-alia has: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2. Approved the Capital Expenditure plan at Ambernath site for CDMO facility (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)

