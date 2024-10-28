Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Supriya Lifescience Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Monday, October 28, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Read less.. Please find attachemnt. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Supriya Lifescience Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, inter-alia, has 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. Approved the additional Capital Expenditure at Ambernath site for CDMO facility. Read less.. Please find the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Supriya Lifescience Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Considered and approved a dividend of Rs. 0.80 per equity shares of Rs. 2/- each (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

