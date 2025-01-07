Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
385.36
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-128.12
As % of sales
33.24
Employee costs
-32.76
As % of sales
8.5
Other costs
-57.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.83
Operating profit
167.29
OPM
43.41
Depreciation
-6.76
Interest expense
-4.08
Other income
10.85
Profit before tax
167.31
Taxes
-43.71
Tax rate
-26.12
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
123.59
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
123.59
yoy growth (%)
NPM
32.07
