Supriya Lifescience Ltd Management Discussions

Global economy

Overview

Despite significant challenges, the global economy showed remarkable resilience in 2023. These challenges included post-pandemic supply-chain disruptions, a global energy and food crisis due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict, increased logistics costs from the Red Sea crisis, and a notable rise in inflation leading to synchronized monetary policy tightening worldwide. Contrary to many forecasts, the world avoided a recession, the banking system remained largely robust, and major emerging market economies did not experience sudden stops. Global GDP growth was 3.2% in 2023 and is projected to stay the same in 2024, with a slight increase to 3.3% in 2025. By late 2023, headline inflation in most economies had nearly returned to its pre-pandemic level for the first time since the global inflation surge began. After an increase of 25 bps in July 2023, the Federal Reserve rate remained steady at 5.25-5.50% for the rest of 2023. Global trade in goods dipped 3% to USD 31 trillion in 2023 after peaking in 2022. The downturn was driven by less demand in developed economies and weaker trade in East Asia and Latin America. The cost of Brent crude oil averaged USD 82.49 per barrel in 2023, down from USD 101 per barrel in 2022, with crude oil from Russia finding destinations outside the European Union and global crude oil demand falling short of expectations. Global equity markets ended 2023 on a high note, with major global equity benchmarks delivering double-digit returns. This outperformance was led by a decline in global inflation, slide in the dollar index, declining crude and higher expectations of rate cuts by the US Fed and other Central banks.

Regional growth (%) World output 2023 2022 3.3 3.4 Advanced economies 1.7 2.7 Emerging and developing economies 4.4 4.0

Outlook:

Growth is expected to remain stable, however, world trade growth is anticipated to recover to ~ 3?% annually in 2024–25 (from quasi stagnation in 2023) and align with global GDP growth again, according to IMF. Global headline inflation is anticipated to decrease from an annual average of 6.8% in 2023 to 5.9% in 2024 and 4.5% in 2025. Advanced economies are expected to return to their inflation targets sooner than emerging market and developing economies. Partially owing to the falling energy prices, inflation is already close to pre-pandemic levels for the median emerging market and developing economy. Overall, risks to the outlook remain balanced, but some near-term risks have become more prominent. These include upside risks to inflation stemming from a lack of progress on services disinflation and price pressures arising from renewed trade or geopolitical tensions. This could lead to further persistence in wage and price inflation.

Indian economy

Overview

The Indian economy grew 8.2% in 2023-24 fiscal against 7.0% in 2022-23 mainly on account of the improved performance in the mining and quarrying, manufacturing and certain segments of the services sector. India retained its position as the fifth largest economy. The Indian rupee displayed relative resilience compared to the previous year; the rupee opened at

H

82.75 against the US dollar on the first trading day of

Growth of the Indian economy

2023 and on 29 December was

H

83.15 versus the greenback. In 2023-24, the CPI inflation averaged 5.4% with rural inflation exceeding urban inflation. Lower production and erratic weather led to a spike in food inflation. In contrast, core inflation averaged at 4.5%, a sharp decline from 6.2% in 2022-23. The softening of global commodity prices led to a moderation in core inflation. The nations foreign exchange reserves achieved a historic milestone, reaching USD 670 billion. The credit ratio (the ratio of entities upgraded to those downgraded) moderated in the second half of fiscal 2024 but remained elevated at 1.79 times, compared to 1.91 times in the first half. Overall, there were 409 upgrades and 228 downgrades. India recorded about 131 billion Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions with a total value of

H

200 trillion in 2023-24.

2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Real GDP growth (%) (7.3) 8.7 7.2 8.2

Indias monsoon for 2023 hit a five-year low. August was the driest month in a century. From June to September, the country received only 94% of its long- term average rainfall. Total rice production is estimated at 1367.00 LMT in 2023-24, against 1357.55 LMT in 2022-23, marking an increase of 9.45 LMT. Wheat production is estimated at 1129.25 LMT, higher by 23.71 LMT over last years production. Total Kharif pulses production for 2023-24 was 71.18 LMT, lower than the previous year due to climatic conditions. As per the first advance estimates of national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector output grew 9.9% in 2023-24 compared to 4.7% in 2022-23. The Indian mining sector grew 7.5% in 2023-24 over 4.1% in 2022-23. Real GDP or GDP at constant prices increased from to

H

160.71 lac cr in 2022-23 (provisional GDP estimate released on 31st May, 2023) to an

H

173.82 lac cr in 2023-24. Nominal GDP or GDP at current prices was at

H

295.36 lac cr in 2023-24 as compared to the provisional 2022-23 GDP estimate of

H

269.50 lac cr. The gross non-performing asset ratio for scheduled commercial banks improved from 4.1% as of March 2023 to 2.8% as of March 2024. Indias exports of goods and services touched USD 778 billion in 2023 compared to USD 770 billion in the previous year. Merchandise exports marginally declined from USD 451.1 billion to USD 437.1 billion, while services exports increased from USD 325.3 billion to USD 341.1 billion. Indias net direct tax collections surged by 17.7% year-on-year to

H

19.58 cr in fiscal year 2023-24. Gross GST collection of

H

20.2 lac cr represented an 11.7% increase; average monthly collection was

H

1,68,000 cr, surpassing the previous years average of

H

1,50,000 cr. During 2023-24, the construction grew by 9.9% each, while agriculture recorded growth of 1.4%. Financial, real estate and professional services grew by 8.4% in 2023- 24.

India reached a pivotal phase in its

S-curve, characterized by acceleration in urbanization, industrialization, household incomes and energy consumption. Indias Nifty 50 index grew 30% in 2023-24 and Indias stock market emerged as the worlds fourth largest with a market capitalization of USD 4 trillion. Foreign investment in Indian government bonds jumped in

the last three months of 2023. Indias unemployment declined to a low of 3.2% in 2023 from 6.1% in 2018.

Outlook

India withstood global headwinds in 2023 and is likely to remain the worlds fastest- growing major economy on the back of growing demand, moderate inflation, stable interest rates and robust foreign exchange reserves. Growth in India is projected to remain strong at 7.0% in 2024 and 6.5% in 2025, with the robustness reflecting continuing strength in domestic demand and a rising working-age population. The Indian economy is anticipated to surpass USD 4 trillion in 2024-25. The growth in nominal GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 9.6% as compared to 14.2% in 2022-23. Strong domestic demand for consumption and investment, along with Governments continued emphasis on capital expenditure are seen as among the key driver of the GDP in the second half of 2023-24

Union Budget 2024-25

The Union Budget 2024-25 retained its focus on capital expenditure spending, comprising investments in infrastructure, solar energy, tourism, medical ecosystem and technology. In 2024-25, the top 13 ministries in terms of allocations accounted for 54% of the estimated total expenditure. Of these, the Ministry of Defence reported the highest allocation at

H

6.22 lac cr, accounting for 12.90% of the total budgeted expenditure of the central government. Other ministries with high allocation included Road Transport and Highways, Railways and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Global pharmaceutical industry

The global pharmaceutical market is expected to reach USD 1,156.00 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.19% from 2024-28 to USD 1,470.00 billion by 2028. The United States of America is expected to generate the most revenue at USD

636.90 billion in 2024. The oncology drugs segment is expected to derive the largest share with a projected market value of USD

214.10 billion in 2024.

The persistent impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on pharmaceutical markets globally is anticipated to lead to a potential USD 500 billion expansion in the cumulative pharmaceutical market from

2020 to 2027. By 2027, biotech medications are projected to make up 35% of total global pharmaceutical expenditure, incorporating innovative cell and gene therapies as well as a burgeoning biosimilar

segment. The underlying growth rate of pharmaceutical spending, estimated between 3-6%, will be driven by the

introduction of novel drugs and increased adoption of recently launched brands, notwithstanding payer initiatives to control budgets and the rise of more cost-effective alternatives.

Global API industry

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market size reached USD

234.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 357.0 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2024- 2032.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) serve as the core components in medications, facilitating the desired therapeutic effects. These substances

are biologically active and directly target disease pathology while managing symptoms across a spectrum of medical conditions. Typically synthesized through intricate chemical and biological procedures, their purity, potency and stability are fundamental to their efficacy

in treatment. APIs enable precise targeting of diverse medical conditions, empowering drug manufacturers to tailor medications to specific diseases and patient demographics. They are deployed in various formulations such as tablets, capsules, ointments, or injectables, each

necessitating specific production protocols. Moreover, APIs contribute to advancements in drug delivery systems, enhancing

the efficiency and safety of medication dispersion within the body.

The growth of the generics market, fueled by the expiration of patents on numerous drugs and a growing emphasis on cost- efficient treatment alternatives, acts as a primary demand driver API.

Major pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in research and development (R&D) endeavors to

pioneer innovative drugs and therapeutic approaches, fostering market expansion. Due to the exorbitant costs and intricate manufacturing processes associated with API production, many pharmaceutical firms are subcontracting API manufacturing

to third-party entities, fortifying market growth with the implementation of supportive regulatory frameworks for drug development and manufacturing, also acting as a market driver.

Indian pharmaceutical industry

The Indian pharmaceutical industry was estimated to growth at 7-9% in 2023-24, following a year-on-year expansion of 10% in 2022-23. This anticipated growth is primarily underpinned by an estimated 8-10% surge in the domestic market

alongside a projected 6-8% upswing in the US market.

Aligned with the India@100 vision, the Indian pharmaceutical sector aims to achieve significant milestones, targeting a valuation of USD 130 billion by 2030 and a staggering USD 450 billion by 2047.

Such ambitious aspirations are fueled by the industrys steadfast dedication to

fostering innovation, fostering integration with the global pharmaceutical landscape, and bolstering access to comprehensive healthcare services. The attainment of

these objectives hinges crucially upon the cultivation of talent, the enhancement of essential skill sets, and the expansion of operational capacity.

With a commanding presence in the global generics market, accounting for over 20% of the supply by volume

and meeting approximately 60% of the worldwide demand for vaccines, the Indian pharmaceutical industry stands as a beacon of global health improvement. Furthermore, its pivotal role in driving the countrys economic growth and fostering employment underscores its significance on both national and international scales.

While historically focused on generic drugs, a notable shift is witnessed within the Indian pharmaceutical landscape towards the exploration of

complex generics, biosimilars, and novel chemical and biological entities. This strategic diversification responds to

the escalating competition and pricing challenges prevailing in the generics market, prompting several Indian entities to venture into the comparatively less saturated domain of complex generics.

The burgeoning interest in biosimilars, underscored by the approval of nearly 98 such products within the country, solidifies Indias position as a frontrunner in this arena, boasting the highest number of domestic biosimilar approvals across all regions. This trend reflects the industrys adaptability and forward-thinking approach in catering to evolving market demands and advancing pharmaceutical innovation.

Indian API industry overview

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) represents a vital segment within the pharmaceutical industry, accounting for approximately 35% of its market share. An API functions as the biologically active element of a medication, responsible for producing the intended medical effects. As per the World Health Organization, an

API refers to any substance or combination thereof utilized in a finished pharmaceutical product (FPP) to provide pharmacological activity or directly impact disease diagnosis, treatment, prevention, or physiological function restoration in humans.

India holds the esteemed position of being the third-largest producer of APIs globally, contributing an 8% share to the Global API Industry. With over 500 distinct APIs manufactured in India, the

nations contribution comprises 57% of the WHOs prequalified list. The India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market size is expected to reach USD 13.64 billion in 2024 and grow at a CAGR of 8.31% to reach USD 20.32 billion by 2029.

This burgeoning landscape has attracted significant interest from investors and venture capitalists, drawn by Indias robust

domestic market, advanced chemical industry, skilled workforce, stringent quality and manufacturing standards, and notably lower operational costs, approximately 40% less than those in the West, for establishing and operating modern facilities.

The escalating tensions between the West and China have prompted global pharmaceutical majors to seek alternative sources for API procurement, leading to Indias emergence as a primary alternate source for bulk drugs.

Union Budget allocation

The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, featuring an allocation of H 90,958 cr for health, is geared towards enhancing accessibility to healthcare services and infrastructure across India.

The governments pledge to establish additional medical colleges by leveraging

existing hospital infrastructure is aimed at tackling shortages in manpower while simultaneously broadening access to healthcare education.

By earmarking a significant fund and providing a 50-year interest-free loan for private sector research and development,

India is positioned as a frontrunner in global healthcare innovation. The

provision of favorable interest rates serves as an incentive for the private sector to actively engage and contribute to the advancement of healthcare initiatives.

Growth drivers for Indian pharmaceutical market

Population:

India overtook China as the most populous nation in 2023.

Diminished production cost:

Indias labour and production cost is comparatively lower than many other countries, driving the production of drugs and vaccines at an economical rate compared with developed countries.

Over-the-counter growth:

Over the counter sales of medicines have witnessed

significant growth and this growth is expected to reinforce with time.

Ageing population:

By 2061, one out of every four person is expected to be over 61 years which might lead to increasing incidence of cardiovascular and other diseases.

Budget allocation:

There is an increasing trend of younger people getting heart ailments in India where one-fifth of the deaths due to cardiovascular diseases worldwide are accounted by India.

Research and development:

The Union Budget 2023 enhanced the fund allocation to

H

13,208 cr for 2024-25, up from the

H

12,850 cr in 2023-24.

Company overview

Established in 2008, Supriya Lifescience Limited has risen to prominence as a leading figure in the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) across diverse therapeutic segments, including Anti-Histamines, Anti-Allergics,

Vitamins, Anesthetics, and Anti-Asthmatics, among others.

The company holds the distinction of being the foremost exporter of products in antihistamine, anesthetics, and antiasthma therapies. Dedicated to excellence,

Supriya Lifescience Limited is engaged in continuous development of products,

processes, and systems in accordance with industry standards, ensuring sustained enhancements to deliver top-quality products.

Financial overview

Analysis of the profit and loss statement Revenues:

Revenues from operations reported a 23.74% growth from

H

460 cr

in 2022-23 to reach

H

570 cr in 2023-24. Other Income of the Company reported a 12.08% growth and accounted for a 1.83% share of the Companys revenues, reflecting the Companys dependence on its core business operations.

Expenses:

Total expenses increased by 19.68% from

H

332.04 cr in 2022-23 to

H

397.39 cr due to merit increase and inflation. Raw material costs, accounting for a 33.56% share of the Companys revenues increased by 2.19% Change in product and region mix. Employees expenses accounting for a 11.86% share of the Companys revenues increased by 21.70% from

H

55.58 cr in 2022-23 to

H

67.63 cr in 2023-24 due to addition and increment.

Analysis of the Balance Sheet Sources of funds:

The capital employed by the Company increased 16.54%

from

H

724.50 cr as on March 31, 2023 to

H

844.34 cr as on March 31, 2024 due to profits. Return on capital employed, a measurement of returns derived from every rupee invested in the business increased by 240 basis points from 17% in 2022-23 to 19.87% in 2023-24 due to increase in profits. The net worth of the Company increased 16.57% from

H

699.46 cr as on March 31, 2023 to

H

815.36 cr as on March 31, 2024 owning to current year profit reserves and surplus. As on March 31, 2024, the Company has no long-term debt, except lease liability. Finance costs of the Company decreased by 31.6% from

H

3.08 cr in 2022-23 to

H

2.11 cr in 2023-24 due to lower utilization of working capital funds. The Companys net debt/equity ratio stood at a comfortable 0.01x at the close of 2023- 24 (0.03x at the close of 2022-23).

Applications of funds

Fixed assets (gross) of the Company increased by 21.42% from

H

296.56 cr as on March 31, 2023 to

H

360.09 cr as on March 31, 2024 due to addition in Factory land, building, Plant and Machinery and other fixed assets. Depreciation on tangible assets increased by 37% from

H

110.91 cr in 2022- 23 to

H

14.95 cr in 2023-24 owing to above capitalization.

Investments

Non-current investments of the Company was

H

25 cr in 2022-23 which increased by

H

64 cr in 2023-24 mainly on account of cash collection.

Working capital management

Current assets of the Company decreased by 14.43% from

H

464.89 cr as on March 31, 2023 to

H

397.80 cr as on March 31, 2024 due to reduction in inventory and cash and cash equivalent. The current and quick ratios of the Company stood at 5.17 and 4.06, respectively at the close of 2023-24 compared to 4.85 and 3.64, respectively at the close of 2022-23. Inventories including raw materials, work-in-progress and finished goods among others decreased by 26.36% from

H

115.77 cr as on March 31, 2023 to

H

85.25 cr as on March 31, 2024. The inventory cycle decreased from 210 days of turnover equivalent in 2022-23 to 165 days of turnover equivalent in 2023-24. Trade Receivables increased by 31.91% from

H

84.66 cr as on March 31, 2023 to

H

111.68 cr as on March 31, 2024 due to better realization of cash resulted in a increase of 31.91% in trade receivables from More than 99% of the receivables were secured and considered good. The Company contained its debtor turnover cycle within 64 days of turnover equivalent in 2023-24 compared to 61 days in 2022- Loans and advances made by the Company increased by 24.86% from

H

0.55 cr as on March 31, 2023 to

H

0.69 cr as on March 31, 2024. Cash and bank balances of the Company decreased by 52.43% from

H

157.58 cr as on March 31, 2023 to

H

749.56 cr as on March 31, 2024.

Margins

The EBITDA margin of the Company for 2023-24 was 32% as against 28% in 2022-23 while the net profit for 2023-24 was 20.50% as against 19.5% in 2022- Typically, it takes three years for any new manufacturing block to reach peak capacity.

Key ratios

Particulars EBITDA/Turnover (%) 2023-24 2022-23 32 28 EBITDA/Net interest ratio (x) 81.99 41.79 Debt-equity ratio (x) 0.01 0.03 Return on equity (%) 15 13 Book value per share ( H ) 101.31 86.91 Earnings per share ( H ) 14.80 11.16 Debtors Turnover (days) 64 61 Inventory Turnover (days) 165 210 Interest Coverage Ratio (x) 79.54 41.79 Current Ratio (x) 5.17 4.85 RMC Margin (%) 62 61 Operating Profit Margin (%) 29 27 Net Profit Margin (%) 20.5 19

Internal control systems and their adequacy

The internal control and risk management system is organized and employed accordingly with the principles and criteria set up in the corporate governance code of the organization. It is an inherent part of the general organizational structure of the Company and Group and involves a various persons to work and coordinate amongst each other to complete their respective duties. The Board of Directors provides various guidelines and supervises the strategy to the executive directors and management, monitoring and support committees. The control and risk committee and the head of the audit department are supervized by the board appointed statutory auditors.

Human resources

The organization holds the belief that its workforce plays a pivotal role in

propelling business expansion. Throughout the reviewed period, competitive compensation packages were offered, along with efforts to cultivate a positive

work atmosphere and recognise employee achievements through a formal rewards system. The objective is to establish an environment where every employee can discover and maximise their capabilities. Alongside regular duties, participation in

voluntary initiatives fostering learning and fostering creative thought is encouraged. The Companys employee strength stood at 449 as on March 31, 2024.

Cautionary statement

This statement made in this section describes the Companys objectives, projections, expectation and estimations which may be ‘forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Forward– looking statements are based on certain

assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized by the Company. Actual result could differ materially from those expressed in the statement or implied due to the influence

of external factors which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements on the basis of any subsequent development, information or events.