Surbhi Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.35
3.09
-1.64
0.75
Depreciation
-2.94
-3.3
-4.51
-4.42
Tax paid
-0.8
-0.29
0.74
-0.03
Working capital
1.6
1.2
-1.03
7.31
Other operating items
Operating
0.2
0.7
-6.44
3.61
Capital expenditure
1.41
0.1
0.19
-1.69
Free cash flow
1.61
0.81
-6.24
1.92
Equity raised
21.69
16.67
19.15
17.69
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-1.49
-7.21
4.5
-1.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.82
10.27
17.41
18.35
