Surbhi Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.15
(4.99%)
Dec 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Surbhi Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.35

3.09

-1.64

0.75

Depreciation

-2.94

-3.3

-4.51

-4.42

Tax paid

-0.8

-0.29

0.74

-0.03

Working capital

1.6

1.2

-1.03

7.31

Other operating items

Operating

0.2

0.7

-6.44

3.61

Capital expenditure

1.41

0.1

0.19

-1.69

Free cash flow

1.61

0.81

-6.24

1.92

Equity raised

21.69

16.67

19.15

17.69

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-1.49

-7.21

4.5

-1.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.82

10.27

17.41

18.35

