Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.03
28.75
19.8
20.79
yoy growth (%)
-37.29
45.22
-4.78
-32.43
Raw materials
-8.07
-16.27
-11.94
-11.6
As % of sales
44.76
56.59
60.32
55.79
Employee costs
-2.21
-2.45
-2.12
-2.18
As % of sales
12.3
8.51
10.7
10.48
Other costs
-2.96
-4.03
-2.77
-3.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.46
14.03
14
15.39
Operating profit
4.77
5.99
2.96
3.81
OPM
26.46
20.85
14.95
18.32
Depreciation
-2.94
-3.3
-4.51
-4.42
Interest expense
-0.47
-0.94
-1.46
-2.4
Other income
1.01
1.34
1.37
3.77
Profit before tax
2.35
3.09
-1.64
0.75
Taxes
-0.8
-0.29
0.74
-0.03
Tax rate
-34.24
-9.48
-45.49
-4.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.55
2.8
-0.89
0.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.55
2.8
-0.89
0.72
yoy growth (%)
-44.67
-412.86
-223.76
-54.75
NPM
8.6
9.74
-4.52
3.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.