Surbhi Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.15
(4.99%)
Dec 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.03

28.75

19.8

20.79

yoy growth (%)

-37.29

45.22

-4.78

-32.43

Raw materials

-8.07

-16.27

-11.94

-11.6

As % of sales

44.76

56.59

60.32

55.79

Employee costs

-2.21

-2.45

-2.12

-2.18

As % of sales

12.3

8.51

10.7

10.48

Other costs

-2.96

-4.03

-2.77

-3.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.46

14.03

14

15.39

Operating profit

4.77

5.99

2.96

3.81

OPM

26.46

20.85

14.95

18.32

Depreciation

-2.94

-3.3

-4.51

-4.42

Interest expense

-0.47

-0.94

-1.46

-2.4

Other income

1.01

1.34

1.37

3.77

Profit before tax

2.35

3.09

-1.64

0.75

Taxes

-0.8

-0.29

0.74

-0.03

Tax rate

-34.24

-9.48

-45.49

-4.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.55

2.8

-0.89

0.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.55

2.8

-0.89

0.72

yoy growth (%)

-44.67

-412.86

-223.76

-54.75

NPM

8.6

9.74

-4.52

3.48

