SectorTextiles
Open₹7.15
Prev. Close₹6.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹7.15
Day's Low₹7.15
52 Week's High₹7.15
52 Week's Low₹2.87
Book Value₹47.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.46
P/E0.94
EPS7.6
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.44
3.44
3.44
3.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.37
11.81
13.58
12.45
Net Worth
13.81
15.25
17.02
15.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.03
28.75
19.8
20.79
yoy growth (%)
-37.29
45.22
-4.78
-32.43
Raw materials
-8.07
-16.27
-11.94
-11.6
As % of sales
44.76
56.59
60.32
55.79
Employee costs
-2.21
-2.45
-2.12
-2.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.35
3.09
-1.64
0.75
Depreciation
-2.94
-3.3
-4.51
-4.42
Tax paid
-0.8
-0.29
0.74
-0.03
Working capital
1.6
1.2
-1.03
7.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.29
45.22
-4.78
-32.43
Op profit growth
-20.41
102.41
-22.26
-41.95
EBIT growth
-29.73
-2,379.37
-105.59
-28.76
Net profit growth
-44.67
-412.86
-223.76
-54.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & WTD & CFO
Bipinbhai J Patel
Managing Director
Ravjibhai P Patel
Independent Director
Satish Narandas Patel
Independent Director
Sheetal Harsh Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hetalben Arvindbhai Joshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Surbhi Industries Ltd
Summary
Surbhi Industries Limited was incorporated on 21 May, 1992 as a public limited company and came out with a public issue on December 21, 1992. The company is engaged into the business of manufacturing of Fabric and Yarn (Textile). The factory premises are located at Karanj. Knitted Fabrics and Yarns are sold in the domestic Market.Both of the companys production units are well equipped with state of the art machineries from world-renowned manufacturers. Along with continuous production & ample storage facilities, these units have provisions for safety, sanitation, canteen and water appended to spacious environment & green cover plantations. Moreover, additional spaces are always at its disposal to take care of future expansion programmes.Unlike other production units, the companys Karanj unit has the best of the machineries procured from reputed manufacturers. Along with continuous production & ample storage facilities, these units have provisions for safety, sanitation, canteen and water appended to spacious environment & green cover plantations. This unit has provision for more space to meet the requirements of future expansion programs.The company have state of the art setup for manufacturing Crepe yarns, Twisted yarns, Multiple Ply yarns, Covered yarns and Lurex. The experience helps customers to play with Nylon, Polyester, Metallic yarns etc. The company have mastery in customising yarn twists/ply as per the requirements of customers. Its in-house testing facility help
Read More
The Surbhi Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Surbhi Industries Ltd is ₹2.46 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Surbhi Industries Ltd is 0.94 and 0.15 as of 24 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Surbhi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Surbhi Industries Ltd is ₹2.87 and ₹7.15 as of 24 Dec ‘24
Surbhi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.74%, 3 Years at 55.82%, 1 Year at 149.13%, 6 Month at 54.09%, 3 Month at 10.17% and 1 Month at 4.93%.
