Summary

Surbhi Industries Limited was incorporated on 21 May, 1992 as a public limited company and came out with a public issue on December 21, 1992. The company is engaged into the business of manufacturing of Fabric and Yarn (Textile). The factory premises are located at Karanj. Knitted Fabrics and Yarns are sold in the domestic Market.Both of the companys production units are well equipped with state of the art machineries from world-renowned manufacturers. Along with continuous production & ample storage facilities, these units have provisions for safety, sanitation, canteen and water appended to spacious environment & green cover plantations. Moreover, additional spaces are always at its disposal to take care of future expansion programmes.Unlike other production units, the companys Karanj unit has the best of the machineries procured from reputed manufacturers. Along with continuous production & ample storage facilities, these units have provisions for safety, sanitation, canteen and water appended to spacious environment & green cover plantations. This unit has provision for more space to meet the requirements of future expansion programs.The company have state of the art setup for manufacturing Crepe yarns, Twisted yarns, Multiple Ply yarns, Covered yarns and Lurex. The experience helps customers to play with Nylon, Polyester, Metallic yarns etc. The company have mastery in customising yarn twists/ply as per the requirements of customers. Its in-house testing facility help

Read More