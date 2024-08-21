iifl-logo-icon 1
Surbhi Industries Ltd Share Price

7.15
(4.99%)
Dec 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open7.15
  • Day's High7.15
  • 52 Wk High7.15
  • Prev. Close6.81
  • Day's Low7.15
  • 52 Wk Low 2.87
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.08
  • EPS7.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.46
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Surbhi Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

7.15

Prev. Close

6.81

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

7.15

Day's Low

7.15

52 Week's High

7.15

52 Week's Low

2.87

Book Value

47.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.46

P/E

0.94

EPS

7.6

Divi. Yield

0

Surbhi Industries Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Surbhi Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Surbhi Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.82%

Non-Promoter- 28.17%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Surbhi Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.44

3.44

3.44

3.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.37

11.81

13.58

12.45

Net Worth

13.81

15.25

17.02

15.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.03

28.75

19.8

20.79

yoy growth (%)

-37.29

45.22

-4.78

-32.43

Raw materials

-8.07

-16.27

-11.94

-11.6

As % of sales

44.76

56.59

60.32

55.79

Employee costs

-2.21

-2.45

-2.12

-2.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.35

3.09

-1.64

0.75

Depreciation

-2.94

-3.3

-4.51

-4.42

Tax paid

-0.8

-0.29

0.74

-0.03

Working capital

1.6

1.2

-1.03

7.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.29

45.22

-4.78

-32.43

Op profit growth

-20.41

102.41

-22.26

-41.95

EBIT growth

-29.73

-2,379.37

-105.59

-28.76

Net profit growth

-44.67

-412.86

-223.76

-54.75

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Surbhi Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Surbhi Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & WTD & CFO

Bipinbhai J Patel

Managing Director

Ravjibhai P Patel

Independent Director

Satish Narandas Patel

Independent Director

Sheetal Harsh Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hetalben Arvindbhai Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Surbhi Industries Ltd

Summary

Surbhi Industries Limited was incorporated on 21 May, 1992 as a public limited company and came out with a public issue on December 21, 1992. The company is engaged into the business of manufacturing of Fabric and Yarn (Textile). The factory premises are located at Karanj. Knitted Fabrics and Yarns are sold in the domestic Market.Both of the companys production units are well equipped with state of the art machineries from world-renowned manufacturers. Along with continuous production & ample storage facilities, these units have provisions for safety, sanitation, canteen and water appended to spacious environment & green cover plantations. Moreover, additional spaces are always at its disposal to take care of future expansion programmes.Unlike other production units, the companys Karanj unit has the best of the machineries procured from reputed manufacturers. Along with continuous production & ample storage facilities, these units have provisions for safety, sanitation, canteen and water appended to spacious environment & green cover plantations. This unit has provision for more space to meet the requirements of future expansion programs.The company have state of the art setup for manufacturing Crepe yarns, Twisted yarns, Multiple Ply yarns, Covered yarns and Lurex. The experience helps customers to play with Nylon, Polyester, Metallic yarns etc. The company have mastery in customising yarn twists/ply as per the requirements of customers. Its in-house testing facility help
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Surbhi Industries Ltd share price today?

The Surbhi Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Surbhi Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Surbhi Industries Ltd is ₹2.46 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Surbhi Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Surbhi Industries Ltd is 0.94 and 0.15 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Surbhi Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Surbhi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Surbhi Industries Ltd is ₹2.87 and ₹7.15 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Surbhi Industries Ltd?

Surbhi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.74%, 3 Years at 55.82%, 1 Year at 149.13%, 6 Month at 54.09%, 3 Month at 10.17% and 1 Month at 4.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Surbhi Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Surbhi Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.17 %

