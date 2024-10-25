Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

SURBHI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Surbhi Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board Meeting to be held on 25th October 2024 for the approval of Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on October 25th, 2024 has approved the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. As per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, the financial results statement and Limited review report are enclosed herewith for your records. Meeting Commencement at 02:30 p.m and Meeting concluded at 03:00 p.m. Kindly take the same on your records and acknowledge the receipt. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

SURBHI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. The broad meeting has approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 As per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, the financial results and limited review report are enclosed for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 8 May 2024

SURBHI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on May 18, 2024, has approved the Audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024. As per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, the Financial Results, statement of Assets & Liabilities and Audited Report with Declaration for Non-Applicability of Statement of Impact of Audit Qualification are enclosed herewith for your records. Meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:40 P.M. (IST) Submission of Audited Financial Results - 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

Outcome of the meeting of independent directors for the year ended 31.03.2024.

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024