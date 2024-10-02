|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 With regards to the captioned subject please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizers Report for the 32nd AGM held on Monday, 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024) We enclosed the Annual Report of the company with the notice of AGM for the year 2023-24. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.