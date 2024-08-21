Surbhi Industries Ltd Summary

Surbhi Industries Limited was incorporated on 21 May, 1992 as a public limited company and came out with a public issue on December 21, 1992. The company is engaged into the business of manufacturing of Fabric and Yarn (Textile). The factory premises are located at Karanj. Knitted Fabrics and Yarns are sold in the domestic Market.Both of the companys production units are well equipped with state of the art machineries from world-renowned manufacturers. Along with continuous production & ample storage facilities, these units have provisions for safety, sanitation, canteen and water appended to spacious environment & green cover plantations. Moreover, additional spaces are always at its disposal to take care of future expansion programmes.Unlike other production units, the companys Karanj unit has the best of the machineries procured from reputed manufacturers. Along with continuous production & ample storage facilities, these units have provisions for safety, sanitation, canteen and water appended to spacious environment & green cover plantations. This unit has provision for more space to meet the requirements of future expansion programs.The company have state of the art setup for manufacturing Crepe yarns, Twisted yarns, Multiple Ply yarns, Covered yarns and Lurex. The experience helps customers to play with Nylon, Polyester, Metallic yarns etc. The company have mastery in customising yarn twists/ply as per the requirements of customers. Its in-house testing facility helps to achieve high-grade quality yarns at minimum cost.Weaving has been the foundation of Surbhi. The journey began with fabric production on Shuttle Power Looms producing fine plain polyester based fabrics, continued with further expansion into Shuttle Power looms with Jacquard for producing finest quality polyester fabrics with designing. The company further expanded and introduced the latest generation of Rapier looms with Electronic Jacquards from world-renowned manufacturer Picanol & Bonas from Belgium. This gave customers a free hand to explore and produce variety of products from Fashion fabrics to Automotive and Upholstery fabrics along with production of finest to most rugged fabric.Adding one more jewel to the crown,, the company introduced garment manufacturing for benefiting customers to have one-stop shop solution. With state of art machines from Juki and highly trained and experienced team of designers, technicians and tailors, the company have the capabilities to create the most desirable designs for all types of garmenting for Womens and Mens wear.