Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
20.28
20.28
25.84
14.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-74.61
227.2
494.11
288.72
Net Worth
-54.33
247.48
519.95
303.19
Minority Interest
Debt
2,009.07
1,754.17
1,441.22
708.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
19.36
13.22
Total Liabilities
1,954.74
2,001.65
1,980.53
1,024.52
Fixed Assets
678.72
735.29
636.45
427.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.9
34.04
25.81
5.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
245.55
101.36
0
0
Networking Capital
1,007.33
1,121.07
1,302.79
573.13
Inventories
628.41
812.25
1,040.63
657.26
Inventory Days
3,801.88
182.67
237.33
Sundry Debtors
225
236.21
290.85
153.08
Debtor Days
1,361.25
53.12
66.33
Other Current Assets
216.66
198.62
156.61
124.71
Sundry Creditors
-28.24
-46.34
-68.68
-261.82
Creditor Days
170.85
10.42
15.66
Other Current Liabilities
-34.5
-79.67
-116.62
-100.1
Cash
7.23
9.88
15.48
17.91
Total Assets
1,954.73
2,001.64
1,980.53
1,024.52
