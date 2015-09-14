Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
60.33
1,622.94
1,600.41
yoy growth (%)
-96.28
1.4
Raw materials
-182.85
-1,654.5
-1,230.99
As % of sales
303.09
101.94
76.91
Employee costs
-8.84
-40.91
-40.35
As % of sales
14.66
2.52
2.52
Other costs
-25.61
-82.3
-75.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.45
5.07
4.72
Operating profit
-156.98
-154.77
253.37
OPM
-260.2
-9.53
15.83
Depreciation
-62.46
-34.61
-26.54
Interest expense
-203.68
-165.84
-97.78
Other income
-17.63
-37.98
2.67
Profit before tax
-440.77
-393.22
131.71
Taxes
156.89
120.06
-31.55
Tax rate
-35.59
-30.53
-23.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-283.88
-273.15
100.15
Exceptional items
-17.92
0
-1.24
Net profit
-301.8
-273.15
98.91
yoy growth (%)
10.49
-376.16
NPM
-500.26
-16.83
6.18
