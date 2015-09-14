iifl-logo-icon 1
Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Sep 14, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

60.33

1,622.94

1,600.41

yoy growth (%)

-96.28

1.4

Raw materials

-182.85

-1,654.5

-1,230.99

As % of sales

303.09

101.94

76.91

Employee costs

-8.84

-40.91

-40.35

As % of sales

14.66

2.52

2.52

Other costs

-25.61

-82.3

-75.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.45

5.07

4.72

Operating profit

-156.98

-154.77

253.37

OPM

-260.2

-9.53

15.83

Depreciation

-62.46

-34.61

-26.54

Interest expense

-203.68

-165.84

-97.78

Other income

-17.63

-37.98

2.67

Profit before tax

-440.77

-393.22

131.71

Taxes

156.89

120.06

-31.55

Tax rate

-35.59

-30.53

-23.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-283.88

-273.15

100.15

Exceptional items

-17.92

0

-1.24

Net profit

-301.8

-273.15

98.91

yoy growth (%)

10.49

-376.16

NPM

-500.26

-16.83

6.18

