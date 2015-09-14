iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd Key Ratios

0.15
(0.00%)
Sep 14, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.82

5.52

Op profit growth

-8.33

-174.98

EBIT growth

-2.29

-217.36

Net profit growth

4.78

-431.03

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-186.34

-10.51

14.79

EBIT margin

-280.59

-14.84

13.35

Net profit margin

-352.23

-17.38

5.54

RoCE

-12.07

-12.55

RoNW

-106.29

-20.36

RoA

-3.79

-3.67

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

4.2

Dividend per share

0

0

0.15

Cash EPS

-19.08

-16.93

3.3

Book value per share

-3.86

11.25

26.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

5.83

P/CEPS

-0.06

-0.63

7.4

P/B

-0.29

0.96

0.91

EV/EBIDTA

-11.79

-9.53

7.74

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

3.53

Tax payout

-33.26

-29.6

-24.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

960.84

57.86

Inventory days

2,967.9

197.5

Creditor days

-78.35

-15.47

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.16

1.49

-2.24

Net debt / equity

-27.59

8.24

2.81

Net debt / op. profit

-12.83

-10.23

5.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-223.79

-99.74

-77.21

Employee costs

-15.39

-3.28

-2.9

Other costs

-47.14

-7.48

-5.08

Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.