|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.82
5.52
Op profit growth
-8.33
-174.98
EBIT growth
-2.29
-217.36
Net profit growth
4.78
-431.03
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-186.34
-10.51
14.79
EBIT margin
-280.59
-14.84
13.35
Net profit margin
-352.23
-17.38
5.54
RoCE
-12.07
-12.55
RoNW
-106.29
-20.36
RoA
-3.79
-3.67
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
4.2
Dividend per share
0
0
0.15
Cash EPS
-19.08
-16.93
3.3
Book value per share
-3.86
11.25
26.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
5.83
P/CEPS
-0.06
-0.63
7.4
P/B
-0.29
0.96
0.91
EV/EBIDTA
-11.79
-9.53
7.74
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
3.53
Tax payout
-33.26
-29.6
-24.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
960.84
57.86
Inventory days
2,967.9
197.5
Creditor days
-78.35
-15.47
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.16
1.49
-2.24
Net debt / equity
-27.59
8.24
2.81
Net debt / op. profit
-12.83
-10.23
5.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-223.79
-99.74
-77.21
Employee costs
-15.39
-3.28
-2.9
Other costs
-47.14
-7.48
-5.08
