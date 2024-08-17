Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹0.15
Prev. Close₹0.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.45
Day's High₹0.2
Day's Low₹0.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-38.52
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.04
P/E0.01
EPS12.76
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
20.28
20.28
25.84
14.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-74.61
227.2
494.11
288.72
Net Worth
-54.33
247.48
519.95
303.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
60.33
1,622.94
1,600.41
yoy growth (%)
-96.28
1.4
Raw materials
-182.85
-1,654.5
-1,230.99
As % of sales
303.09
101.94
76.91
Employee costs
-8.84
-40.91
-40.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-440.77
-393.22
131.71
Depreciation
-62.46
-34.61
-26.54
Tax paid
156.89
120.06
-31.55
Working capital
-144.38
-295.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-96.28
1.4
Op profit growth
1.42
-161.08
EBIT growth
4.27
-199.07
Net profit growth
10.49
-376.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Alka Goyal
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajiv Goyal
Additional Director
Jasvinder Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd
Summary
Surya Pharmaceuticals (Surya) is a Chandigarh-based pharmaceutical company with four manufacturing facilities spread across three states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. The company produces semi synthetic penicillin based products, first generation cephalosporins, anti histamines, drug intermediaries and formulations. Surya can be considered predominantly a bulk drug or Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturer, as formulations constituted less than 4% of revenues in FY 2002-03, while the balance was contributed by API, intermediaries and others. Surya Pharmaceuticals is relatively a very small player in the current context. Nevertheless, it has found a space in both domestic and overseas market. In the domestic market, it has opted to become preferred supplier of APIs to domestic pharma majors. In the overseas market, it has been focussing on Far East, Middle East and South Asia. Overall it plans to focus equally on domestic and export market. The company has offered 30 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 35 each, aggregating Rs 13.50 crore. The issue proceeds will be utilised, predominantly to augment working capital requirements at Rs 10.47 crore, Plant and machinery for R & D amounting to Rs 2.33 crore and for preliminary and public issue expenses of Rs 0.70 crore. Rajeev Goal, who is currently the companys Managing Director, has promoted the company. The core promoters hold 36.41% stake in the company, which will come down to 25.98% pos
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.