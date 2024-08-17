iifl-logo-icon 1
Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd Share Price

0.15
(0.00%)
Sep 14, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

0.15

Prev. Close

0.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.45

Day's High

0.2

Day's Low

0.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-38.52

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.04

P/E

0.01

EPS

12.76

Divi. Yield

0

Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:07 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 99.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

20.28

20.28

25.84

14.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-74.61

227.2

494.11

288.72

Net Worth

-54.33

247.48

519.95

303.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

60.33

1,622.94

1,600.41

yoy growth (%)

-96.28

1.4

Raw materials

-182.85

-1,654.5

-1,230.99

As % of sales

303.09

101.94

76.91

Employee costs

-8.84

-40.91

-40.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-440.77

-393.22

131.71

Depreciation

-62.46

-34.61

-26.54

Tax paid

156.89

120.06

-31.55

Working capital

-144.38

-295.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-96.28

1.4

Op profit growth

1.42

-161.08

EBIT growth

4.27

-199.07

Net profit growth

10.49

-376.16

No Record Found

Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Alka Goyal

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajiv Goyal

Additional Director

Jasvinder Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd

Summary

Surya Pharmaceuticals (Surya) is a Chandigarh-based pharmaceutical company with four manufacturing facilities spread across three states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. The company produces semi synthetic penicillin based products, first generation cephalosporins, anti histamines, drug intermediaries and formulations. Surya can be considered predominantly a bulk drug or Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturer, as formulations constituted less than 4% of revenues in FY 2002-03, while the balance was contributed by API, intermediaries and others. Surya Pharmaceuticals is relatively a very small player in the current context. Nevertheless, it has found a space in both domestic and overseas market. In the domestic market, it has opted to become preferred supplier of APIs to domestic pharma majors. In the overseas market, it has been focussing on Far East, Middle East and South Asia. Overall it plans to focus equally on domestic and export market. The company has offered 30 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 35 each, aggregating Rs 13.50 crore. The issue proceeds will be utilised, predominantly to augment working capital requirements at Rs 10.47 crore, Plant and machinery for R & D amounting to Rs 2.33 crore and for preliminary and public issue expenses of Rs 0.70 crore. Rajeev Goal, who is currently the companys Managing Director, has promoted the company. The core promoters hold 36.41% stake in the company, which will come down to 25.98% pos
