iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suumaya Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

3
(-2.28%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:46:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suumaya Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.72

24.72

24.72

8.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-414.99

70.36

108.25

124.97

Net Worth

-390.27

95.08

132.97

133.21

Minority Interest

Debt

7.05

7.92

52.52

49.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.01

Total Liabilities

-383.21

103.02

185.51

182.33

Fixed Assets

0.89

1.07

4.48

1.29

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.79

0.79

1.27

0.4

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-386.62

98.6

177.09

137.68

Inventories

0

0

70.72

244.7

Inventory Days

75.25

Sundry Debtors

39.17

47.7

15.94

774.35

Debtor Days

238.13

Other Current Assets

563.69

614.32

667.16

54.59

Sundry Creditors

-454.05

-528.01

-540.34

-902.47

Creditor Days

277.53

Other Current Liabilities

-535.43

-35.4

-36.39

-33.49

Cash

1.73

2.56

2.67

42.96

Total Assets

-383.21

103.02

185.51

182.33

Suumaya Corp. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Suumaya Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.