Suumaya Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.72
24.72
24.72
8.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-414.99
70.36
108.25
124.97
Net Worth
-390.27
95.08
132.97
133.21
Minority Interest
Debt
7.05
7.92
52.52
49.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.01
Total Liabilities
-383.21
103.02
185.51
182.33
Fixed Assets
0.89
1.07
4.48
1.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.79
0.79
1.27
0.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-386.62
98.6
177.09
137.68
Inventories
0
0
70.72
244.7
Inventory Days
75.25
Sundry Debtors
39.17
47.7
15.94
774.35
Debtor Days
238.13
Other Current Assets
563.69
614.32
667.16
54.59
Sundry Creditors
-454.05
-528.01
-540.34
-902.47
Creditor Days
277.53
Other Current Liabilities
-535.43
-35.4
-36.39
-33.49
Cash
1.73
2.56
2.67
42.96
Total Assets
-383.21
103.02
185.51
182.33
