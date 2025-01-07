iifl-logo-icon 1
Suumaya Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.13
(-4.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:07:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

1,186.88

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

-1,109.74

0

0

As % of sales

93.5

0

0

Employee costs

-1.32

0

0

As % of sales

0.11

0

0

Other costs

-4.76

0

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.4

0

0

Operating profit

71.06

0

0

OPM

5.98

0

0

Depreciation

-0.06

0

0

Interest expense

-0.57

0

0

Other income

0.39

0

0

Profit before tax

70.82

-5.49

0

Taxes

-20.1

0

0

Tax rate

-28.38

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

50.72

-5.49

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

50.72

-5.5

0

yoy growth (%)

-9,22,18,281.81

-60.58

NPM

4.27

0

0

