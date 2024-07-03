Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹3.3
Prev. Close₹3.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.23
Day's High₹3.39
Day's Low₹3.12
52 Week's High₹9.96
52 Week's Low₹2.92
Book Value₹-157.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.74
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.72
24.72
24.72
8.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-414.99
70.36
108.25
124.97
Net Worth
-390.27
95.08
132.97
133.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
1,186.88
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
Raw materials
-1,109.74
0
0
As % of sales
93.5
0
0
Employee costs
-1.32
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
70.82
-5.49
0
Depreciation
-0.06
0
0
Tax paid
-20.1
0
0
Working capital
176
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
-21,18,132.78
60.88
EBIT growth
-12,98,00,100
-104.43
Net profit growth
-9,22,18,281.81
-60.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ushik Gala
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ishita Gala
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sejal P Doshi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sharad Jain
Independent Director
Satish Jayantilal Khimawat
Independent Director
Ankit Gala.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kartik Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Suumaya Corporation Limited was originally incorporated as Rangoli Tradecomm Private Limited in Kolkata, West Bengal as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 30, 2009, issued by Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the status got converted into a Public Limited and the Company name was changed to Rangoli Tradecomm Limited dated November 09, 2020 issued by Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. Further, the name of the Company changed to Suumaya Corporation Limited on August, 07, 2021.Founded by Mr. Mahesh Devchand Gala, the Company is engaged in the business of supply chain of Polymers, Textile products, Non-ferrous Metals and Chemical Additives, whereby Polymer includes commodity polymers and Textiles includes yarns, threads, fabrics and agro products. Apart from this, it has presence in North India, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab & also covering western regions of Gujarat and Maharashtra.The Company functions on two business models for supplying Polymers and Textile products comprising of Business 2 Business model (B2B) and Business to Customer model (B2C). The Company supplies raw material to yarn and fabric manufacturers on credit basis depending on the vendor creditability and procure the same on advance or cash on delivery (COD) basis due to which it get cash discount as well as volume benefit. In some cases, Company purchases final product of the same factory and sell it to traders, semi-wholesalers and g
The Suumaya Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suumaya Corporation Ltd is ₹7.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suumaya Corporation Ltd is 0 and -0.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suumaya Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suumaya Corporation Ltd is ₹2.92 and ₹9.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suumaya Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -46.47%, 3 Years at -69.12%, 1 Year at -60.17%, 6 Month at -23.10%, 3 Month at -0.31% and 1 Month at -5.28%.
