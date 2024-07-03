iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suumaya Corporation Ltd Share Price

3.13
(-3.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.3
  • Day's High3.39
  • 52 Wk High9.96
  • Prev. Close3.23
  • Day's Low3.12
  • 52 Wk Low 2.92
  • Turnover (lac)1.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-157.85
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Suumaya Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.3

Prev. Close

3.23

Turnover(Lac.)

1.23

Day's High

3.39

Day's Low

3.12

52 Week's High

9.96

52 Week's Low

2.92

Book Value

-157.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.74

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Suumaya Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Nov, 2024

arrow

Suumaya Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Suumaya Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:41 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.36%

Non-Promoter- 91.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 91.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Suumaya Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.72

24.72

24.72

8.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-414.99

70.36

108.25

124.97

Net Worth

-390.27

95.08

132.97

133.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

1,186.88

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

-1,109.74

0

0

As % of sales

93.5

0

0

Employee costs

-1.32

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

70.82

-5.49

0

Depreciation

-0.06

0

0

Tax paid

-20.1

0

0

Working capital

176

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

-21,18,132.78

60.88

EBIT growth

-12,98,00,100

-104.43

Net profit growth

-9,22,18,281.81

-60.58

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Suumaya Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Suumaya Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ushik Gala

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ishita Gala

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sejal P Doshi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sharad Jain

Independent Director

Satish Jayantilal Khimawat

Independent Director

Ankit Gala.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kartik Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suumaya Corporation Ltd

Summary

Suumaya Corporation Limited was originally incorporated as Rangoli Tradecomm Private Limited in Kolkata, West Bengal as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 30, 2009, issued by Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the status got converted into a Public Limited and the Company name was changed to Rangoli Tradecomm Limited dated November 09, 2020 issued by Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. Further, the name of the Company changed to Suumaya Corporation Limited on August, 07, 2021.Founded by Mr. Mahesh Devchand Gala, the Company is engaged in the business of supply chain of Polymers, Textile products, Non-ferrous Metals and Chemical Additives, whereby Polymer includes commodity polymers and Textiles includes yarns, threads, fabrics and agro products. Apart from this, it has presence in North India, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab & also covering western regions of Gujarat and Maharashtra.The Company functions on two business models for supplying Polymers and Textile products comprising of Business 2 Business model (B2B) and Business to Customer model (B2C). The Company supplies raw material to yarn and fabric manufacturers on credit basis depending on the vendor creditability and procure the same on advance or cash on delivery (COD) basis due to which it get cash discount as well as volume benefit. In some cases, Company purchases final product of the same factory and sell it to traders, semi-wholesalers and g
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Suumaya Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Suumaya Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suumaya Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suumaya Corporation Ltd is ₹7.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suumaya Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suumaya Corporation Ltd is 0 and -0.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suumaya Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suumaya Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suumaya Corporation Ltd is ₹2.92 and ₹9.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suumaya Corporation Ltd?

Suumaya Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -46.47%, 3 Years at -69.12%, 1 Year at -60.17%, 6 Month at -23.10%, 3 Month at -0.31% and 1 Month at -5.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suumaya Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suumaya Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 8.37 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 91.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Suumaya Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.