Summary

Suumaya Corporation Limited was originally incorporated as Rangoli Tradecomm Private Limited in Kolkata, West Bengal as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 30, 2009, issued by Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the status got converted into a Public Limited and the Company name was changed to Rangoli Tradecomm Limited dated November 09, 2020 issued by Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. Further, the name of the Company changed to Suumaya Corporation Limited on August, 07, 2021.Founded by Mr. Mahesh Devchand Gala, the Company is engaged in the business of supply chain of Polymers, Textile products, Non-ferrous Metals and Chemical Additives, whereby Polymer includes commodity polymers and Textiles includes yarns, threads, fabrics and agro products. Apart from this, it has presence in North India, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab & also covering western regions of Gujarat and Maharashtra.The Company functions on two business models for supplying Polymers and Textile products comprising of Business 2 Business model (B2B) and Business to Customer model (B2C). The Company supplies raw material to yarn and fabric manufacturers on credit basis depending on the vendor creditability and procure the same on advance or cash on delivery (COD) basis due to which it get cash discount as well as volume benefit. In some cases, Company purchases final product of the same factory and sell it to traders, semi-wholesalers and g

