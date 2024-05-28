|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|In pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III to the said Regulations, kindly note that the Board of Directors of Suumaya Corporation Limited (the Company) at their meeting held on Friday, September 06, 2024, which commenced at 04:55 p.m. has inter-alia approved: 1. Appointment of Mr. Syamdas Sivadas (DIN: 10648580) as an Additional Executive Director w.e.f. September 06, 2024. 2. Appointment of Ms. Gopika Raman (DIN: 10700025) as an Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director w.e.f. September 06, 2024. 3. Approved the draft Notice of 15th Annual General Meeting, Boards Report, and annexures thereto. 4. The 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 30, 2024, through VC. The cut-off date for the same shall be intimated in due course. 5. Appointment of Mr. Rinkesh Gala, PCS, as Scrutinizer of e-voting to be conducted for AGM. The Board Meeting concluded at 05:20 p.m.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Suumaya Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (as amended) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 inter-alia to transact the following business: 1.To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company with Limited review report for the half and financial year ended March 31 2024; 2.To consider and transact any other business activities of the Company with the permission of Chairman. Suumaya Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is with reference to our earlier intimation dated May 22, 2024 vide reference no. SUUMAYA/BSE/2024-25/10, regarding the date of the Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, inter-alia, to transact the following business: 1. to consider, approve and take on record, the Audited Financial Results of the Company with Limited review report for the half and financial year ended March 31, 2024; 2. to consider and transact any other business activities of the Company with the permission of Chairman. We would like to inform you that the date of the Board meeting is postponed and rescheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, due to unavoidable circumstances (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Suumaya Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve with reference to our earlier intimation dated May 25, 2024 vide reference no. SUUMAYA/BSE/2024-25/11, regarding the date of the Board Meeting which was re-scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, inter-alia, to transact the following business: 1. to consider, approve and take on record, the Audited Financial Results of the Company with Limited review report for the half and financial year ended March 31, 2024; 2. to consider and transact any other business activities of the Company with the permission of Chairman (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) Approval of Financial Results for the half year/ year ended March 31, 2024, with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results along with Statutory Audit Report. Approval of Financial Results for the half year/ year ended March 31, 2024, with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results along with Statutory Audit Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Suumaya Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, inter-alia, to transact the following business: 1.To consider, approve and take on record, the Audited Financial Results of the Company with Limited review report for the half and financial year ended March 31, 2024; 2.To consider and transact any other business activities of the Company with the permission of Chairman.
|Board Meeting
|6 Mar 2024
|6 Mar 2024
|Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, March 06, 2024
