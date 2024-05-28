Suumaya Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (as amended) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 inter-alia to transact the following business: 1.To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company with Limited review report for the half and financial year ended March 31 2024; 2.To consider and transact any other business activities of the Company with the permission of Chairman. Suumaya Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is with reference to our earlier intimation dated May 22, 2024 vide reference no. SUUMAYA/BSE/2024-25/10, regarding the date of the Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, inter-alia, to transact the following business: 1. to consider, approve and take on record, the Audited Financial Results of the Company with Limited review report for the half and financial year ended March 31, 2024; 2. to consider and transact any other business activities of the Company with the permission of Chairman. We would like to inform you that the date of the Board meeting is postponed and rescheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, due to unavoidable circumstances (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Suumaya Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve with reference to our earlier intimation dated May 25, 2024 vide reference no. SUUMAYA/BSE/2024-25/11, regarding the date of the Board Meeting which was re-scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, inter-alia, to transact the following business: 1. to consider, approve and take on record, the Audited Financial Results of the Company with Limited review report for the half and financial year ended March 31, 2024; 2. to consider and transact any other business activities of the Company with the permission of Chairman (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) Approval of Financial Results for the half year/ year ended March 31, 2024, with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results along with Statutory Audit Report. Approval of Financial Results for the half year/ year ended March 31, 2024, with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results along with Statutory Audit Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)