Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.86
24.86
24.86
20.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.09
-14.67
-14.98
-13.3
Net Worth
15.77
10.19
9.88
6.99
Minority Interest
Debt
86.92
65.98
67.92
74.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
102.69
76.17
77.8
81.76
Fixed Assets
60.14
66.75
73.11
79.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.37
0.31
0
0
Networking Capital
42.08
8.97
1.78
1.7
Inventories
3.3
7.06
0.64
0.63
Inventory Days
51.39
Sundry Debtors
41.23
0.88
0.74
0.82
Debtor Days
66.89
Other Current Assets
10.9
4.88
5.06
4.69
Sundry Creditors
-6.13
-0.57
-0.93
-0.89
Creditor Days
72.6
Other Current Liabilities
-7.22
-3.28
-3.73
-3.55
Cash
0.11
0.14
2.9
0.29
Total Assets
102.7
76.17
77.79
81.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.