Summary

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Limited was incorporated as Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Private Limited on February 11, 2010 with the RoC, Mumbai. The status of the Company was converted to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Limited dated August 21, 2017. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 09, 2017 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeway Limited (SGFRL) is a pioneering company in Indias funicular ropeway sector, specializing in designing, constructing, and operating cable railway systems tailored for steep and challenging terrains. Established in 2010, SGFRL has positioned itself as a leader in infrastructure development, focusing on providing innovative transportation solutions that enhance connectivity in hilly or mountainous regions. SGFRL operates under a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) model, primarily focusing on projects developed through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).The Company is engaged in infrastructure development services and Construction sector. It offers ropeway facilities and provides stay, shopping, and parking services, serving customers in India. The Company excels in the design, construction, and operation of Funicular Ropeway Systems, cementing its reputation within the industry. Operating on a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) model, the Company offers comprehensive end-toend solutions for BOT Ropeways/

