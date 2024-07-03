Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹258.5
Prev. Close₹260.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹58.12
Day's High₹258.5
Day's Low₹249.2
52 Week's High₹274.5
52 Week's Low₹79
Book Value₹6.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)621.56
P/E115.91
EPS2.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.86
24.86
24.86
20.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.09
-14.67
-14.98
-13.3
Net Worth
15.77
10.19
9.88
6.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
4.47
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
0.05
As % of sales
1.16
Employee costs
-1.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
-7.93
Depreciation
-6.7
Tax paid
0
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Rajkumar Gurbaxani
Director
Omprakash Gurbaxani
Director
Shivshankar G Lature
Director
Hrishikesh Marathe
Independent Director
Ramlal Sarote
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Manisha Shelar
Non Executive Director
Aditya Rajkumar Gurbaxani
Non Executive Director
Suyash Shivshankar Lature
Additional Director
Nandan Kumar Basu
Reports by Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd
Summary
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Limited was incorporated as Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Private Limited on February 11, 2010 with the RoC, Mumbai. The status of the Company was converted to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Limited dated August 21, 2017. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 09, 2017 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeway Limited (SGFRL) is a pioneering company in Indias funicular ropeway sector, specializing in designing, constructing, and operating cable railway systems tailored for steep and challenging terrains. Established in 2010, SGFRL has positioned itself as a leader in infrastructure development, focusing on providing innovative transportation solutions that enhance connectivity in hilly or mountainous regions. SGFRL operates under a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) model, primarily focusing on projects developed through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).The Company is engaged in infrastructure development services and Construction sector. It offers ropeway facilities and provides stay, shopping, and parking services, serving customers in India. The Company excels in the design, construction, and operation of Funicular Ropeway Systems, cementing its reputation within the industry. Operating on a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) model, the Company offers comprehensive end-toend solutions for BOT Ropeways/
The Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹250 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd is ₹621.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd is 115.91 and 41.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd is ₹79 and ₹274.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.05%, 3 Years at 78.31%, 1 Year at 236.56%, 6 Month at 81.11%, 3 Month at 44.89% and 1 Month at 47.34%.
