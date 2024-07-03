iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd Share Price

250
(-4.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open258.5
  • Day's High258.5
  • 52 Wk High274.5
  • Prev. Close260.8
  • Day's Low249.2
  • 52 Wk Low 79
  • Turnover (lac)58.12
  • P/E115.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.34
  • EPS2.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)621.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

258.5

Prev. Close

260.8

Turnover(Lac.)

58.12

Day's High

258.5

Day's Low

249.2

52 Week's High

274.5

52 Week's Low

79

Book Value

6.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

621.56

P/E

115.91

EPS

2.25

Divi. Yield

0

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.38%

Non-Promoter- 36.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.86

24.86

24.86

20.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.09

-14.67

-14.98

-13.3

Net Worth

15.77

10.19

9.88

6.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

4.47

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

0.05

As % of sales

1.16

Employee costs

-1.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

-7.93

Depreciation

-6.7

Tax paid

0

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Rajkumar Gurbaxani

Director

Omprakash Gurbaxani

Director

Shivshankar G Lature

Director

Hrishikesh Marathe

Independent Director

Ramlal Sarote

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Manisha Shelar

Non Executive Director

Aditya Rajkumar Gurbaxani

Non Executive Director

Suyash Shivshankar Lature

Additional Director

Nandan Kumar Basu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd

Summary

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Limited was incorporated as Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Private Limited on February 11, 2010 with the RoC, Mumbai. The status of the Company was converted to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Limited dated August 21, 2017. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 09, 2017 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeway Limited (SGFRL) is a pioneering company in Indias funicular ropeway sector, specializing in designing, constructing, and operating cable railway systems tailored for steep and challenging terrains. Established in 2010, SGFRL has positioned itself as a leader in infrastructure development, focusing on providing innovative transportation solutions that enhance connectivity in hilly or mountainous regions. SGFRL operates under a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) model, primarily focusing on projects developed through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).The Company is engaged in infrastructure development services and Construction sector. It offers ropeway facilities and provides stay, shopping, and parking services, serving customers in India. The Company excels in the design, construction, and operation of Funicular Ropeway Systems, cementing its reputation within the industry. Operating on a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) model, the Company offers comprehensive end-toend solutions for BOT Ropeways/
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd share price today?

The Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹250 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd is ₹621.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd is 115.91 and 41.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd is ₹79 and ₹274.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd?

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.05%, 3 Years at 78.31%, 1 Year at 236.56%, 6 Month at 81.11%, 3 Month at 44.89% and 1 Month at 47.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.