Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024.

The Board of Directors, at their Meeting held on November 13, 2024, through video conferencing, inter-alia considered and approved following matters:
1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024
2. Resignation of Mrs. Bhakti Manish Visrani (Membership No. A61468) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from November 13, 2024
3. Appointment of Mr. Deepak Sohoni as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from November 14, 2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 through video conferencing inter-alia to consider and approve the following business items:
1. To fix the Day Date Time & Venue of the 15th Annual General Meeting of the company.
2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting.

The Board of Directors, at their Meeting held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, through video conferencing, inter-alia considered and approved following matters:
1. 15th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Friday September 27, 2024 at 11:30 A.M through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM)
2. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Mr. Ramlal Sarote (DIN: 07921070) has been re-appointed as Independent Director of the Company to hold office for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 13 May 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 13 May 2024

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 at 10:30 A.M. through video conferencing inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024.

Due to certain exigencies, the meeting of Board of Directors is now rescheduled to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023-24.

The Board of Directors, at their Meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, through video conferencing, inter-alia, transacted the following business:
1. Approved the audited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024.
2. Approved the re-appointment of M/S Amruta Giradkar & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25.
3. Approved the appointment of M/s SKSS & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25.

The Meeting commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 05.00 p.m.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024