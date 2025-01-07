Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
4.47
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
0.05
As % of sales
1.16
Employee costs
-1.66
As % of sales
37.24
Other costs
-2.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.28
Operating profit
0.83
OPM
18.62
Depreciation
-6.7
Interest expense
-2.06
Other income
0
Profit before tax
-7.93
Taxes
0
Tax rate
0
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
-7.93
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
-7.93
yoy growth (%)
NPM
-177.32
