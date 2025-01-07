iifl-logo-icon 1
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

254.8
(1.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

4.47

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

0.05

As % of sales

1.16

Employee costs

-1.66

As % of sales

37.24

Other costs

-2.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.28

Operating profit

0.83

OPM

18.62

Depreciation

-6.7

Interest expense

-2.06

Other income

0

Profit before tax

-7.93

Taxes

0

Tax rate

0

Minorities and other

0

Adj. profit

-7.93

Exceptional items

0

Net profit

-7.93

yoy growth (%)

NPM

-177.32

QUICKLINKS FOR Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd

