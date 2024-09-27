iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd AGM

241
(4.78%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:16:00 PM

Suyog Gurbaxani CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
This is to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation of our intimation dated September 5, 2024 regarding the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with the notice convening the 15th Annual General Meeting, we herewith submit the revised Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, due to certain inadvertent typographical and formatting errors which were noticed in the statutory and non-statutory section of the Annual Report. The revised report is also available on the website of the Company at www.sgfrl.com. Request you to kindly take the same on record. Please find attached herewith a summary of proceedings of the 15th AGM of the Company, held today i.e. Friday, 27/09/2024 at 11.30 A.M. through VC and other OVAM, in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act and listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024) We hereby submit the following documents regarding the 15th AGM of the Company held on Friday September 27, 2024 through VC and OVAM. 1. Disclosure of Voting Result 2. Consolidated Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)

Suyog Gurbaxani: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.