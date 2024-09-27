This is to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation of our intimation dated September 5, 2024 regarding the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with the notice convening the 15th Annual General Meeting, we herewith submit the revised Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, due to certain inadvertent typographical and formatting errors which were noticed in the statutory and non-statutory section of the Annual Report. The revised report is also available on the website of the Company at www.sgfrl.com. Request you to kindly take the same on record. Please find attached herewith a summary of proceedings of the 15th AGM of the Company, held today i.e. Friday, 27/09/2024 at 11.30 A.M. through VC and other OVAM, in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act and listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024) We hereby submit the following documents regarding the 15th AGM of the Company held on Friday September 27, 2024 through VC and OVAM. 1. Disclosure of Voting Result 2. Consolidated Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)